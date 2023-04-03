The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates helps elderly Oregon couple stop a 11th hour Foreclosure

SALEM, OREGON, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Katina Michelle and her husband, Steven Evans, were current with their first lender, but they became past due with the second lender due to health issues and a lack of communication from the lender.
In 2020, a few months before the pandemic, they fell behind with the second lender, who had originally transferred their loan to another private investor without their knowledge or consent. Unfortunately, the new owners of their loan did not send any loan statements or communicate with them regarding the transition, making it challenging for Katina to get a hold of the new private lender.
As a result, Katina fell $64,176.20 behind on her total mortgage of $116,500.41, with a monthly payment of $456.71 at a variable 12% interest rate. The second lender sent a foreclosure letter with the sale date of August 19, 2022, leaving Katina and Steven with limited options.
Despite seeking assistance from housing organizations, they were unable to get any help until they reached out to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. The Not for Profit Financial Literacy organization, which specializes in helping and educating homeowners on all options to avoid foreclosure, was able to assist the couple in time.
With the help of an experienced volunteer advocate, they gathered all the necessary documents to hold the lender accountable and successfully stopped the Trustee Sale. The Nonprofit Clinic Volunteer staff worked tirelessly to communicate with the private lender, mostly via email and unanswered phone call messages.
Thanks to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, Katina and Steven received a free loan modification with a reduced interest rate from a Variable 12% to a fixed 6% with now a zero amount out of Pocket needed to be current on her loan with very sustainable monthly payments. The organization's efforts not only helped them avoid foreclosure but also protected their generational wealth.
If you or someone you know is facing foreclosure, it's essential to contact a professional organization that can help save time and money. The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is a faith-based nonprofit mortgage legal clinic that offers its services with zero out-of-pocket cost. To learn more, visit their website at https://NACALaw.org or call them at 855-622-2435. Katina and Steven are immensely grateful for their help, and the organization could assist you too.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
J. De La Vega
NonProfit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
+1 8556222435
email us here