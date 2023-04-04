The Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST): A Multipurpose Resource for Providers and States

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IntellectAbility’s Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST) is a validated, web-based, data-rich, HIPAA-compliant tool that identifies health risks in people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and can be leveraged to inform acuity-based resource allocation methodologies, rate setting activities and more.
The newly released white paper, Utilizing the Health Risk Screening Tool to Improve Health Equity for People with IDD, describes the many uses of the HRST, identifying it as a multi-purpose resource for state IDD agencies.
No other tool exists that can identify often missed health issues in at-risk populations, provide action steps to help mitigate those risks, and assist agencies in prioritizing health and staffing resources by identifying those who require more assistance due to health-related concerns,” states Dr. Craig Escudé, developmental medicine physician and president of IntellectAbility.
The white paper notes the many ways state IDD agencies are leveraging the health risk data in the tool to inform prioritization for individuals on IDD HCBS Waiver waiting lists, measure healthcare acuity to inform direct support and nursing staffing needs, provide an electronic platform for nursing assessment data, health care plans and person-centered plans, inform rate setting activities and address continuity of care concerns related to direct support staff vacancies and turnover.
The HRST’s development was spurred on by a study that identified reasons for increased deaths among people with IDD who transitioned from large institutions to community-based settings in the 1980s. The study found the deaths were not due to the person’s medical complexity but, instead, to insufficient and less well-trained staff, who lacked the tools to identify and mitigate health risks that often go unnoticed leading to unnecessary suffering, preventable hospitalizations, and preventable deaths.
“With IDD support agencies experiencing unprecedented direct support vacancy and turnover levels, a tool like the HRST is needed now more than ever. It’s what the HRST was designed for,” states Escudé.
Over 93,000 people with IDD receiving state Medicaid waiver services are currently screened using the HRST. To learn more about how the HRST saves lives, promotes health equity for people with IDD, and informs other key administrative activities, download the HRST white paper here.
About IntellectAbility
IntellectAbility provides tools and training to agencies, governmental entities, and supporters of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to foster early recognition and mitigation of health risks, thereby improving health and wellness. One such tool is the Health Risk Screening Tool (HRST), of which they are the sole developer, producer, and distributor. The web-based HRST is the most widely used and validated health risk screening instrument for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. IntellectAbility also provides numerous health-related and person-centered service training for supporters of people with IDD. With an unrelenting focus, IntellectAbility works to fulfill its mission of improving health and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other at-risk populations. For more information, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com.
