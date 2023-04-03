Surgical Equipment Market Size & Share to Surpass $25.94 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

There were 2,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,326 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Surgical Equipment Market is valued at USD 14.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 25.94 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 9.1% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Overview
The main drivers of the industry are the aging population, an increase in the incidence of lifestyle problems that eventually necessitate operations, rising medical costs, and huge unmet medical requirements. In addition to these elements, the market is predicted to grow throughout the forecast period due to technical developments in minimally invasive surgical procedures, reduced hospital stays, catheter insertion, and increased outpatient surgery facilities.
We forecast that sales of the sutures and staplers category in the Surgical Equipment market will account for more than 47% of total sales by 2028. This can be related to the widespread use of sutures and staplers in wound closure techniques and their widespread adoption. Due to the advantages of staplers over sutures, the segment for staplers is anticipated to grow.
Market Dynamics
Advancements in Minimally-Invasive Procedures to Support Market Expansion
The market for Surgical Equipment is gradually growing due to the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures. The rise in chronic sickness and accident cases has also fueled the market expansion. Recent developments in minimally invasive surgeries are proof of important equipment innovations in the surgical field that has supported market expansion in the past. Surgeons are now able to perform intricate surgeries with better precision. These are a few of the innovations that fuel the market's expansion.
Rise in Surgeries in the Surgical Equipment Industry to Drive the Market Growth
The Surgical Equipment sector benefits from the rising number of operations. The number of surgeries has increased significantly in recent years, notably, general surgery, which is developing and executing on the esophagus, appendix, stomach, large and small intestines, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and bile ducts. Additionally, a crucial factor in the market's expansion had been the increased frequency of degenerative illnesses on a global scale. The desire for sophisticated Surgical Equipment that enables more precise treatment has increased as thyroid conditions become more prevalent globally. This should be advantageous for the Surgical Equipment market.
Top Players in the Global Surgical Equipment Market
Top Trends in Global Surgical Equipment Market
Top Report Findings
Recent Developments in the Global Surgical Equipment Market
Surgical Sutures & Staplers Category in Surgical Equipment Market to Generate Most of the Device Types segment Revenue
For better understanding, based on the Device Types, the Surgical Equipment market is divided into Surgical Sutures & Staplers, Handheld Surgical Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices and Other Surgical Equipment
During the forecast period, the market for Surgical Equipment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the Surgical Sutures & Staplers category. This segment is anticipated to contract during the projected period due to consumer preferences shifting from conventional to minimally invasive surgeries. The market for minimally invasive procedures is the one that is expanding at the highest rate due to the strong demand for them and technological developments.
On the other hand, the Electrosurgical Devices category is anticipated to grow significantly. This is linked to the development of minimally invasive surgery and the population's quickly rising popularity. Quick recovery and shorter hospital stays are two benefits of minimally invasive surgery. This market's growth is anticipated to be significantly accelerated by technological developments and the creation of new electrosurgical instruments.
North America Region in Surgical Equipment Market to Generate a Major Chunk of the Global Revenue
North America dominates the market throughout the projection period. The market in the region is expanding as a result of factors including high healthcare costs, the presence of reputable hospitals, and large businesses operating in the U.S. Additionally, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period, technological developments and increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries will propel the regional market.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. The market's growth is anticipated to be boosted by rising disposable income in nations like China and India, which will also support the expansion of the regional industry. Musculoskeletal and cardiovascular operation volumes are predicted to increase as the region's aging population grows.
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Surgical Equipment Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).
Global Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation
BY Products
BY Categories
BY Applications
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 14.1 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 25.94 Billion
|CAGR
|9.1% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Entrhal Medical GmbH, Fuhrmann GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Alcon Vision LLC, Aspen Surgical, Medtronic, Ethicon Inc., BD, KLS Martin Group, MEDICON eG, KARL STORZ, Olympus Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Integra LifeSciences, Getinge AB
|Customization Request
Key Questions Answered in the Surgical Equipment Market Report are:
Blog: