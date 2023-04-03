Disaster Recovery Centers Open to Assist Tornado Survivors

PEARL, Miss. – The state of Mississippi and FEMA have opened four Disaster Recovery Centers to help survivors of the March storms and tornadoes with their recovery.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), are at the centers to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

Center locations:

Carroll County J.Z. George High School 900 George St. Carrollton, MS 38947

Humphreys County Humphreys County Library 105 Hayden St. Belzoni, MS 39038

Monroe County Justice Court Building 1619 Highway 25 Amory, MS 38821

Sharkey County Heritage Manor 431 West Race St. Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Center hours are 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday; 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday.

To find a nearby center, visit fema.gov/drc

Tornado survivors in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties can visit any center for help.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply to FEMA. Homeowners and renters in the six counties can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App to apply.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.