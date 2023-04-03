SJJIF Worlds Medalist Samuel Galvez, Set to Offer Discipline Instruction In Santa Ana, CA

Samuel Galvez Jiu Jitsu Champion Orange County Champion, Samuel Galvez Displays Medals Champion Samuel Galvez in Action During Match

As a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu champion, Samuel Galvez knows a thing or two about the sport and will be opening a training academy and gym in Santa Ana, CA

Galvez states there are many benefits to learning jiu jitsu. It can help to keep you safe. Jiu jitsu is an effective form of self-defense and can be used in a variety of situations.” — Kylie Tyler