Breaking Barriers and Shattering Stereotypes: Meet the 2023 BBPA Harry Jerome Award Winners

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) announced the 41st BBPA Harry Jerome Awards Honorees at a press conference at the Globe and Mail on Friday, March 31st.

"For over 40 years, the BBPA has been consistent at shining the light on members and allies of the Black community who are steadfast in their quest for excellence. Today, we continue on that path and I am privileged to be part of history as we celebrate these 13 phenomenal individuals," said Ross Cadastre, Board Chair.

The BBPA Harry Jerome Awards acknowledge and celebrate the evolution, innovation and leadership of key individuals in the Black community. This year's honorees have blazed the trail in their various sectors and contributed tremendously to meaningful advancement of the Black community. The announcement of the recipients on Friday, March 31, 2023, is the first step in celebrating their outstanding achievements.

At the BBPA Harry Jerome Awards Gala, their work will be further highlighted to inspire others to do even more in advancing our community.

"We are honored to announce the 2023 BBPA Harry Jerome Awards honorees, who represent the best and brightest in Canada's Black and Ally community. The BBPA is proud to recognize these outstanding individuals for their exceptional achievements and contributions to their respective fields, and we look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at this year's gala event." - Nadine Spencer, CEO of the BBPA.

The BBPA Harry Jerome Awards presented by TD Bank, is recognized as the most prestigious national awards in the Black community in Canada. Honourees receive awards in 13 categories, including Young Entrepreneur, Professional Excellence, Leadership, Arts, Business, Lifetime Achievement, President's Award, Diversity, Athletics, Decade Leader, Health Sector and Technology.

Established in 1983 in memory of the late Harry Jerome, a Canadian Olympian and social advocate, the BBPA Harry Jerome Awards recognize and honour achievements within the Canadian Black community. This fundraising event supports the BBPA's work in promoting the professional and business advancement of Black Canadians.

The BBPA is proud to honour and celebrate the following 2023 award honourees:

Lifetime Achievement Award - Spider Jones - Sponsored by BBPA

President's Award - Rick Gosling - Sponsored by BBPA

Jerome Family Athlete Award - Lindell Wigginton - Sponsored by BBPA and Jerome Family

Media Award - Andria Case - Sponsored by BrandEQ Agency

Professional Excellence Award - Emma Todd - Sponsored by TD Bank

Leadership Award - Rosemarie Powell - Sponsored by E.& J. Gallo Winery Canada

Technology Award - Colleen Ward - Sponsored by Diversity Institute

Business Award - Frantz Saintellemy - Sponsored by Bell

Diversity Award - Deborah Richardson - Sponsored by Loblaw Companies Limited

Arts Award - Ngozi Paul - Sponsored by Deltech Communications Group Inc.

Young Entrepreneur Award - Agunbiade Seun Richards - Sponsored by ITS Global

Health Sector Award - Jennifer Bernard - Sponsored by Nursing Homemakers Inc (NHI)

Decade Leader Award - Agapi Gessesse - Sponsored by PepsiCo

Award Gala Information: The 41st Annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards Gala will be held on April 29, 2023. Tickets for the BBPA Harry Jerome Awards Gala are available on harryjeromeawards.com.

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA): Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the BBPA presents workshops and programs, the BBPA National Scholarships, and the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC). For more information, please visit the BBPA online at bbpa.org.

