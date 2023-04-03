Christy Sports Invests in Most Important Business Asset, Their People

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, today announces the completion of their inaugural internal leadership development program (LDP). The 8-month program focused on creating a sense of empowered leadership and decision-making throughout all levels of the organization.



As Fortune's, Phil Wahba, recently noted, the retail industry is submerged in a time of change and disruption lending to a shortage of qualified leaders to run the business, answer customers' demands, grasp supply-chain challenges, advance e-commerce, and manage store operations, all while building teams and adopting a style of empathetic and inclusive leadership that employees expect of today's leaders. Wahba writes that few retail executives have what it takes to be a CEO anymore, a result of the industry's lack of a strong leadership talent pipeline. "There are simply too few CEOs who have undergone the leadership development needed today compared to just a few years ago," he writes.

To overcome these challenges and develop our leaders from the inside, the Christy Sports Leadership Development Program included a cohort of 26 next level leaders who report directly to the executive leadership team. The cohort members graduated from the program on February 28, 2023, at the conclusion of their final in-person, immersion session.

"My favorite takeaway from this entire journey was building my toolbox to navigate complex coaching situations and apply very specific feedback tactics such as framing, understanding behavioral triggers, and of course Active Listening," stated Zach Burgeson, Christy Sports Performance Marketing Director and member of the graduating cohort.

The LDP began back in June 2022 and continued with a blend of in-person and virtual sessions, field work with on-the-job applications, accountability partners, and leadership team support. Each cohort member focused on a professional growth plan that incorporated feedback from their 360-degree assessments, accountability partners, and cross functional shadowing experiences in addition to the robust coursework. The on-the job applications increased ownership and empowerment, decision-making and driving the mission, vision, values, and strategy to the "next level". Members of the cohort came from all primary functions of the business including finance, operations, digital, IT, distribution and logistics, human resources and more.

Midway through the program the cohort leaders reported a 61% increase in their level of empowered leadership. The LDP was fully supported by the Christy Sports Executive Leadership Team who not only provided on going counsel but actively participated in the program sessions as well.

"One thing that makes Christy Sports very special are the people who work there. Our human capital is without a doubt our greatest asset as a business," stated Matt Gold, Christy Sports Chief Executive Officer. "We intentionally launched an internal program that would allow our people to develop the skills for them to grow into stronger leaders and more well-rounded people. We could not be happier with the results we are getting from this cohort group."

The LDP was facilitated by Integrated Growth Inc based in Colorado. Integrated Growth specializes in organizational effectiveness and leadership consulting. They are experts in building award winning, custom leadership development programs, facilitating strategic planning and team development initiatives, and coaching leaders and their teams to solve real problems real time to achieve their greatest mission.

Gretchen Reid, Founder and CEO of Integrated Growth reflects, "There was a clear theme that threaded through the final presentations where each leader was asked to speak about their lessons learned, application, and impact; a newfound enterprise view point, cross functional teamwork, process improvements, empowered decision-making, and a deeper sense of connection to the business, each other, and their own personal values. When leaders and teams align around a shared mission, anything is possible, and we are seeing that clearly with this cohort!"

