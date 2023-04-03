Conversational AI Global Market Report 2023: Low-code or No-code Conversational AI Solutions to Fuel Sector Growth

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conversational AI is Now the Heart of Customer Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the shining star of contact center innovation and began gaining features, focus, and adoption in 2022. AI is enhancing capabilities across the contact center spectrum: from agent hiring and training, resource forecasting, and quality and performance management to process automation, workforce optimization, and customer self-service.

When people talk about the infusion of AI across the customer contact landscape, they reflect on the usage of numerous technologies under "the umbrella of AI." This set of technologies is diverse and encompasses several subsets. For example, AI can include the use of speech technologies, such as natural language understanding (NLU), natural language processing (NLP), automatic speech recognition (ASR), text-to-speech (TTS), and speech-to-text (STT) processing.

Conversational AI (CAI) pulls from the above pieces but is more narrowly focused on providing a conversation between a human and its digital counterpart. With multiple names, including bot, chatbot, agent assist, virtual agent (VA), or intelligent virtual assistant (IVA), CAI provides self-service options for customers and assistance to employees across the front and back office, creating a hybrid digital/human workforce.

This insight details the state of conversational AI in the contact center as it is today, highlights industry innovations, and outlines growth opportunities that solution providers can attain by taking advantage of CAI technologies. It also provides a sampling of use cases and the competitive landscape for CAI.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Contact Center Conversational AI Background

The Jury is Still Out, but the Promise is There - Generative AI

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Conversational AI

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Evolution of CAI Universe from Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVAs)

Traditional Contact Center Conversational Solutions versus Conversational AI Solutions

CAI Architectural Overview

Voice-based Human-to-machine Interactions Will Retain a Unique Value Proposition in the Conversational AI Ecosystem

4. Key Industry Trends

Significant Contact Center Conversational AI Trends

Besides Improving CX, Enterprises Leverage CAI to Enhance Employee Engagement

Combining Multiple AI Technologies Boosts CAI Capabilities

Multi-bot Orchestration Platforms Help CAI Deliver a Unified CX

Human-to-machine Interactions in Voice, Text, and Image Data Formats Create the Need for Multimodal CAI Solutions

CAI Assists Businesses in Gaining Better Business Insights while Improving CX and EX

5. Conversational AI Market Landscape

From Simple to Complex - Basic to Intelligent

Solutions and Enablement Platforms in the Broad CAI Landscape

Company Profile - Amelia

Company Profile - Cognigy

Company Profile - Five9

Company Profile - Genesys

Company Profile - NICE

Company Profile - Omilia

Company Profile - Sprinklr

Company Profile - Uniphore

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Conversational AI Creating Multiple Use Cases across Business Functions and Vertical Markets

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

7. Way Forward

Way Forward - There is No One-size-fits-all CAI Solution for Enterprises

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Low-code or No-code Conversational AI Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Integrating Augmented Intelligence Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Greater Vertical Market Business Agility

List of Exhibits

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amelia

Cognigy

Five9

Genesys

NICE

Omilia

Sprinklr

Uniphore

