Armar Financial Unveils Complimentary Retirement Webinar to Help Active Federal Employees Plan for the Future

Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Armar Financial, a leading insurance agency specializing in retirement planning, is excited to announce a complimentary webinar tailored to active federal employees aged 59.5 or more.

This one-on-one webinar will provide valuable insights and advice for individuals looking to make informed decisions about their retirement planning, particularly regarding their Retirement Benefits, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) options.

Armar Financial aims to educate about potential gaps in the market. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Mickey Elfenbein, Senior Federal Benefits Counselor at Armar Financial leads the company's efforts to provide clients with a comprehensive retirement planning overview and financial retirement report. "Our goal is to help active federal employees understand their Retirement Benefits, calculate a retirement annuity, and to illustrate options for their TSP and other funds including a no downside risk environment, giving them the opportunity for substantial upside without fees assessed to them or their deposits," says Elfenbein.

Mickey Elfenbein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9646/161075_93985a8a74506a11_001full.jpg

The complimentary webinar will cover a range of topics, including federal benefits, retirement benefit options, a comprehensive retirement calculator and report, TSP, and other liquid no-risk account options. By offering personalized retirement planning guidance, Armar Financial aims to help clients better understand and navigate their options as they prepare for a more secure financial future.

To learn more about Armar Financial's complimentary retirement planning webinar, visit www.federalcounselors.com. View their informative YouTube video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G15vcuAftww&t=7s and follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/armar-insurance/?viewAsMember=true.

About Armar Insurance Agency, LLC

Armar Insurance Agency, LLC, doing business as Armar Financial, specializes in retirement planning for active federal employees. With more than 20 years of experience, the company provides a comprehensive range of services and products designed to help clients secure their financial future. Led by Mickey Elfenbein, a Senior Federal Benefits Counselor, the company is committed to helping clients manage their funds more conservatively as they approach retirement.

Contact:

Mickey Elfenbein

Armar Financial

763-425-7172

mickey@armarins.com

www.federalcounselors.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161075