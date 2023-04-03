Minister Fraser highlights Budget 2023 commitments to provide a new grocery rebate for Canadians

CALGARY, AB, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees, was in Calgary, Alberta today to highlight Budget 2023 commitments to provide a new grocery rebate for Canadians who need it most.

To make life more affordable, Budget 2023 delivers the new Grocery Rebate, offering targeted inflation relief for 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families who need it most, with up to an additional $467 for eligible couples with children; an additional $234 for single Canadians without children; and an additional $225 for seniors, on average. The Government of Canada is also taking action to crack down on junk fees and predatory lending, lower credit card transaction fees for small businesses, and help Canadians keep more money in their pockets.

With a responsible fiscal plan that will see Canada maintain the lowest deficit and the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, Budget 2023 will help to build a Canada that is more secure, more sustainable, and more affordable for people from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Albertans are facing significant challenges due to the rising cost of groceries, which is putting a strain on all Canadians across the country. By providing the one-time Grocery Rebate to those who need it most, we are able to give direct relief to 11 million Canadians and families. That's an extra $467 for a family of 4 who might be living paycheck to paycheck, or $225 for a senior living on a fixed income for instance. The investments in Budget 2023 will help make life in Alberta and across Canada more affordable."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"Many Calgarians, including seniors on a fixed income, are struggling to make ends meet due to increasing costs of living. This is why the federal government has introduced the Grocery Rebate as part of Budget 2023. This program will provide targeted inflation relief to those who need it most, helping Calgary families and seniors keep more money in their pockets and put food on the table."

– George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada