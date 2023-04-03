HEADLINE: The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Alison Clarke-DeSouza, MD, FACOG as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Field of Gynecology

PARKLAND, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Alison Clarke-DeSouza, MD, FACOG, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Field of Gynecology.

Dr. Clarke-DeSouza earned her medical degree from the University of Florida and completed her internship and residency at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital. She is board-certified and has been practicing medicine since 1983. She began working solely as a Gynecologist in November 2021 and notes that she serves the reproductive health needs of female patients from adolescence through menopause and prides herself on providing high-quality care to her patients in a friendly, caring environment. The doctor notes that taking the time to listen to her patients' concerns is her highest priority.

Although she was born into a family of educators, Dr. Clarke-DeSouza knew that she wanted to pursue a career in medicine from an early age. According to the doctor, she felt led to dedicate her life to helping others as a doctor. She began her career when the medical field consisted of predominantly male physicians, and she's proud that she was able to help blaze a trail for other women to follow in her footsteps.

Dr. Clarke-DeSouza is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She serves as an attending physician with local hospitals and medical centers within the Coral Springs, FL region and as an expert medical lecturer on behalf of Warner Chilcott Pharmaceuticals at events nationwide.

In her spare time, Dr. Clarke-DeSouza is very active in her church, where she sings in the choir. She enjoys running and participating in half marathons and volunteers with Links Inc. to help give back to her community.

For more information, please visit https://www.toplinemd.com/alisonclarke/.Prm

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/headline--the-inner-circle-acknowledges-alison-clarke-desouza-md-facog-as-a-pinnacle-lifetime-member-for-her-contributions-to-the-field-of-gynecology-301788484.html

SOURCE The Inner Circle