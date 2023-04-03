Nusun Power Announces Its Impact on the Energy Sector with $300 Million Revenue in the First 18 Months

Lehi, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Nusun Power is one of the leading residential solar providers in the country, and just announced $300 million in revenue since their inception 18 months ago. They have currently serviced over 10,000 homeowners and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

Nusun Power works with multiple solar installers in each of their markets in order to offer a variety of equipment and financing options to their clients.

The range of products include a variety of the highest performing solar panels, inverters and batteries.

Under the leadership of Jordan Binning, Nusun is committed to driving innovation in the solar energy industry. By introducing a proprietary app and a new technology platform set to launch later this year, Nusun is in a unique position to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy.

Nusun has a straightforward mission: to provide clean and environmentally friendly energy to everyone. They strive to eliminate the gatekeeping that has been a persistent problem in the solar industry for years, with the goal of eventually becoming the go-to name in residential solar across the country. For additional information about the company, please visit their website here.

