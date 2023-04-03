HEADLINE: The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Supriya Jay Doshi as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Supriya Jay Doshi is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Ms. Doshi completed a Bachelor of Dental Surgery at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in 2007 and began her clinical practice the same year. Ms. Doshi has a Master in Public Health in Epidemiology and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare from George Washington University. She has worked in the field for more than 15 years.

Ms. Doshi, is a health care technology innovator and founder of VDO Solutions, LLC. She celebrates more than 15 years of expertise in the medical field in both clinical and administrative leadership roles and specializes in helping patients and providers leverage emerging technologies to better access care. She established VDO Solutions LLC in 2018 as a way to merge her industry background with emerging trends in healthcare technology, and she continues to lead the company in offering clinicians and industry leaders strategic solutions.

Ms. Doshi is a fellow of the Academy for Healthcare Management and a member of America's Health Insurance Plans and the Digital Medicine Society.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle