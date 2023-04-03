Submit Release
Semiconductor Research Corporation announces 2023 Call for Research, $16.5M in Funding Opportunities

Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a premier research and workforce development consortium, is announcing the launch of solicitation season. Calls for research will begin in early April and will run through May. Research programs releasing solicitations include Artificial Intelligence Hardware (Apr 3); Analog/Mixed Signals, Circuits, Systems, and Devices (Apr 10); Nanomanufacturing Materials and Processes (Apr 10); Logic and Memory Devices (May 1); and Environment, Safety, and Health (May 10). Details and submission information will be available at https://src.secure-platform.com/a beginning April 3, 2023.

The selected 3-year projects and their corresponding research results will align directly with the 2030 Decadal Plan for Semiconductors, industry guidance developed by SRC and Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) that outlines the technology needed by the year 2030. Along with creating critical, industry-relevant technology, these calls will fund graduate degrees for between 50 to 100 student scholars of diverse ethnicity, gender, and geography.

SRC's call for research is tightly aligned with the Microelectronic and Advanced Packaging Technologies (MAPT) Roadmap, an industry-wide effort sponsored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The Interim Report of the MAPT Roadmap, available at https://srcmapt.org, was recently published to assist with the planning and execution of CHIPS Act initiatives. U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, has emphasized the importance of a "bold domestic investment agenda in strategic and critical sectors" for economic competitiveness and national security. SRC members include global leaders in the semiconductor industry who are committed to investing in revolutionary research, a more diverse and inclusive community, and a long-term, worldwide outlook for sustainability.

About SRC

Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC.org), a world-renowned, high technology-based consortium, serves as a crossroads of collaboration between technology companies, academia, government agencies, and SRC's highly regarded engineers and scientists. Through its interdisciplinary research programs, SRC plays an indispensable role in addressing global challenges, using research and development strategies, and advanced tools and technologies. Members of SRC work synergistically together, gain access to research results, fundamental IP, and highly experienced students to compete in the global marketplace and build the workforce of tomorrow.

