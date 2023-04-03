Global Crystal Oscillator Market Predicted to Generate US$ 35,808.0 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,272 in the last 365 days.
New Delhi, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crystal Oscillator Market was valued at US$ 20,331.7 Million in 2022 and it estimated to reach US$ 35,808.0 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.
The demand for crystal oscillators is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of 5G technology, the rising popularity of wearable devices, and the surging demand for smart homes and smart cities. As these technological advancements become more prevalent in everyday life, the need for efficient, high-quality crystal oscillators will likely continue to expand.
Government regulations and initiatives have been crucial in driving the expansion of the crystal oscillator market. For example, the United States government has implemented policies aimed at promoting the development and deployment of 5G technology, which in turn serves as a significant catalyst for the market. Similarly, the Chinese government's substantial investments in the development of 5G networks have positively impacted market growth.
It becomes evident that the surge in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices has acted as a primary driver of the crystal oscillator market. Additionally, the need for high-speed data transmission and efficient power management in these devices has further contributed to market growth.
The prices of crystal oscillators have remained relatively stable in recent years. Nonetheless, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as quartz—a key component of crystal oscillators—can influence crystal oscillator pricing. As a result, manufacturers and suppliers should closely monitor market trends and fluctuations to maintain competitive pricing strategies.
Top Trends Shaping the Global Crystal Oscillator Market
Tempered Compensated Crystal Oscillator to Generate More than $1,609 Million in Global Crystal Oscillator Market
Temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs) are electronic devices that provide high frequency and stable timing signals, which are used in a wide range of applications such as telecommunications, aerospace, military, and industrial automation. The global TCXO market is expected to generate more than 1,609 million in revenue by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. Following are some of the aspects adding revenue to the segmental growth:
Global Crystal Oscillator Market is Highly Competitive, with Top 10 Players Hold Less than 40% Revenue Share
The global market is a highly competitive industry, with the top 10 players accounting for less than 40% of the total market revenue. Some of the most prominent players in the market are Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rakon Ltd, Vectron International Inc., TXC Corporation, Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd, and Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd. The fragmented nature of the market creates opportunities for new entrants to gain market share and compete with established players.
The competition in the market is intense, with companies constantly innovating and improving their products to remain competitive. Factors such as quality, pricing, and delivery time are critical in this market, with customers demanding high-quality products at reasonable prices. As the demand for crystal oscillators continues to increase globally, driven by growth in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries, companies that can effectively tap into this demand will have a significant advantage in the market.
With the market expected to continue growing in the coming years, companies that can differentiate themselves through quality, pricing, and technological advancements will be well-positioned to succeed and grow their market share.
Astute Analytica's Study Says North America to Contribute 1,101 Million to Global Crystal Oscillator Market by 2031
North America stands out as one of the most established and sizeable markets for crystal oscillators worldwide, representing a significant share of the global market. A recent report indicates that the North American crystal oscillator market was worth USD 655.3 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.44% to reach USD 1,101 million by 2031.
In North America, the demand for crystal oscillators is primarily propelled by the consumer electronics sector, which includes devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. The healthcare and automotive sectors are also key contributors to the demand for crystal oscillators in the region. Despite being one of the major manufacturers of crystal oscillators, North America imports a considerable quantity of these devices from other regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe. The US alone imported over 13 million units of crystal oscillators in 2021, valued at USD 145 million, according to a report by Global Trade Atlas.
End-use industries in North America crystal oscillator market encompass consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and industrial applications. The consumer electronics sector dominates the market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The automotive industry is also a substantial contributor, driven by the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles (EVs).
A survey conducted by Astute Analytica indicates that most crystal oscillator manufacturers in North America operate on a small or medium scale. To remain competitive, companies in the region are focusing on product innovation and expanding their market presence.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
