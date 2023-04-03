Global Crystal Oscillator Market Predicted to Generate US$ 35,808.0 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crystal Oscillator Market was valued at US$ 20,331.7 Million in 2022 and it estimated to reach US$ 35,808.0 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.

The demand for crystal oscillators is expected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing adoption of 5G technology, the rising popularity of wearable devices, and the surging demand for smart homes and smart cities. As these technological advancements become more prevalent in everyday life, the need for efficient, high-quality crystal oscillators will likely continue to expand.

Government regulations and initiatives have been crucial in driving the expansion of the crystal oscillator market. For example, the United States government has implemented policies aimed at promoting the development and deployment of 5G technology, which in turn serves as a significant catalyst for the market. Similarly, the Chinese government's substantial investments in the development of 5G networks have positively impacted market growth.

It becomes evident that the surge in demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices has acted as a primary driver of the crystal oscillator market. Additionally, the need for high-speed data transmission and efficient power management in these devices has further contributed to market growth.

The prices of crystal oscillators have remained relatively stable in recent years. Nonetheless, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as quartz—a key component of crystal oscillators—can influence crystal oscillator pricing. As a result, manufacturers and suppliers should closely monitor market trends and fluctuations to maintain competitive pricing strategies.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Crystal Oscillator Market

Increased use in automotive applications : Crystal oscillators are increasingly being used in automotive applications, particularly in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other safety-critical applications. The growing demand for connected cars and the increasing use of electronics in vehicles is driving this trend.

: Crystal oscillators are increasingly being used in automotive applications, particularly in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other safety-critical applications. The growing demand for connected cars and the increasing use of electronics in vehicles is driving this trend. Growing demand for wireless devices : The growing demand for wireless devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables, is driving the demand for crystal oscillators that can provide stable and accurate timing for wireless communication systems.

: The growing demand for wireless devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables, is driving the demand for crystal oscillators that can provide stable and accurate timing for wireless communication systems. Emergence of MEMS-based oscillators : MEMS-based oscillators are a relatively new technology that is gaining popularity in the crystal oscillator market. MEMS oscillators offer several advantages over traditional quartz-based oscillators, including lower power consumption, smaller size, and better shock and vibration resistance.

: MEMS-based oscillators are a relatively new technology that is gaining popularity in the crystal oscillator market. MEMS oscillators offer several advantages over traditional quartz-based oscillators, including lower power consumption, smaller size, and better shock and vibration resistance. Increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices : The increasing adoption of IoT devices is driving the demand for low-power, high-precision crystal oscillators that can provide accurate timing for sensors and other connected devices.

: The increasing adoption of IoT devices is driving the demand for low-power, high-precision crystal oscillators that can provide accurate timing for sensors and other connected devices. Shift towards higher frequencies: The trend towards higher frequencies is driving the demand for crystal oscillators that can operate at higher frequencies. This is particularly evident in applications such as telecommunications and data centers, where higher frequencies are required to support faster data rates.

Tempered Compensated Crystal Oscillator to Generate More than $1,609 Million in Global Crystal Oscillator Market

Temperature-compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs) are electronic devices that provide high frequency and stable timing signals, which are used in a wide range of applications such as telecommunications, aerospace, military, and industrial automation. The global TCXO market is expected to generate more than 1,609 million in revenue by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. Following are some of the aspects adding revenue to the segmental growth:

Increasing demand for high-precision and stable frequency signals: With the rising adoption of IoT devices, autonomous vehicles, and 5G networks, the demand for high-precision and stable frequency signals is increasing. TCXOs offer superior performance over conventional crystal oscillators and can operate over a wide temperature range, making them suitable for various applications.

Growing use of TCXOs in military and aerospace applications: The military and aerospace industries in the global crystal oscillator market require high-reliability timing solutions for mission-critical applications. TCXOs offer better stability, accuracy, and lower phase noise compared to other timing devices. Moreover, the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and space exploration missions is driving the demand for TCXOs.

Increasing adoption of TCXOs in automotive applications: The automotive industry is rapidly adopting advanced electronics and software systems for enhanced safety and driver assistance. TCXOs are used in various automotive applications such as infotainment systems, ADAS, and electric powertrains to ensure accurate timing and synchronization.

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the TCXO market: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the TCXO market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for smartphones, IoT devices, and 5G networks. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major contributors to the growth of the TCXO market in this region.

Increasing demand for miniaturized TCXOs: The demand for miniaturized TCXOs is increasing due to the growing use of portable and handheld devices. Miniaturized TCXOs offer high stability and low power consumption, making them suitable for battery-operated devices.

Global Crystal Oscillator Market is Highly Competitive, with Top 10 Players Hold Less than 40% Revenue Share

The global market is a highly competitive industry, with the top 10 players accounting for less than 40% of the total market revenue. Some of the most prominent players in the market are Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rakon Ltd, Vectron International Inc., TXC Corporation, Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd, and Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd. The fragmented nature of the market creates opportunities for new entrants to gain market share and compete with established players.

The competition in the market is intense, with companies constantly innovating and improving their products to remain competitive. Factors such as quality, pricing, and delivery time are critical in this market, with customers demanding high-quality products at reasonable prices. As the demand for crystal oscillators continues to increase globally, driven by growth in consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries, companies that can effectively tap into this demand will have a significant advantage in the market.

With the market expected to continue growing in the coming years, companies that can differentiate themselves through quality, pricing, and technological advancements will be well-positioned to succeed and grow their market share.

Astute Analytica's Study Says North America to Contribute 1,101 Million to Global Crystal Oscillator Market by 2031

North America stands out as one of the most established and sizeable markets for crystal oscillators worldwide, representing a significant share of the global market. A recent report indicates that the North American crystal oscillator market was worth USD 655.3 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.44% to reach USD 1,101 million by 2031.

In North America, the demand for crystal oscillators is primarily propelled by the consumer electronics sector, which includes devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. The healthcare and automotive sectors are also key contributors to the demand for crystal oscillators in the region. Despite being one of the major manufacturers of crystal oscillators, North America imports a considerable quantity of these devices from other regions, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe. The US alone imported over 13 million units of crystal oscillators in 2021, valued at USD 145 million, according to a report by Global Trade Atlas.

End-use industries in North America crystal oscillator market encompass consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense, and industrial applications. The consumer electronics sector dominates the market, accounting for over 40% of the total market share. The automotive industry is also a substantial contributor, driven by the growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles (EVs).

A survey conducted by Astute Analytica indicates that most crystal oscillator manufacturers in North America operate on a small or medium scale. To remain competitive, companies in the region are focusing on product innovation and expanding their market presence.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Rakon Ltd.

Vectron international Inc.

TXC Corp.

SiTime Corp.

Daishinku Corp.

Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

