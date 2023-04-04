Boston Common Asset Welcomes Julie Praline to the Team as a Global Equity Analyst

Praline brings a decade plus of equity research experience to a growing team.
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women-owned and led ESG Investing firm, Boston Common Asset Management, is excited to welcome a new member to its team, Julie Praline. Julie recently joined Boston Common as a Global Equity Analyst, bringing over 12 years of experience in equity research with a focus on the consumer staples and industrial sectors. Praline is also a member of the US Value Portfolio Construction Team.
Before joining Boston Common, Praline was an Equity Analyst at Crestwood Advisors, a Boston-based RIA, researching stocks and co-managing the equity portfolio for high-net-worth clients. During her tenure at Crestwood, she was essential in developing and integrating ESG into the stock selection process. Praline also has prior experience as a Vice President Equity Research Analyst at Loomis Sayles, and as an Equity Analyst covering aerospace and defense stocks at Oppenheimer & Co.
“We are thrilled to have Julie join our investment team”, said Ally McDonald, CEO of Boston Common. “Julie’s experience, thoughtfulness, and poise have already made an impact in the office and on the US Value portfolio construction team.”
In addition to her 12 years of experience in equity research, Praline has an M.A. in Investment Management from Boston University, a B.S. in Accounting & Finance from Bridgewater State University, an Associate of Business Administration degree from Institut Universitaire de Technologie, Angers, France, and a Graduate Certificate in Corporate Sustainability and Innovation from Harvard University.
About the Company:
Boston Common Asset Management (BCAM) is an independent, women-led, and majority women- and employee-owned firm activating investor capital toward solutions for people and planet. An active, global equity ESG-integrated investment manager and a leader in impactful shareowner engagement since its founding in 2003, BCAM challenges companies across industries to devote resources and innovation toward social equity and earth renewal. BCAM is headquartered in Boston, with offices in San Francisco. The company’s investment strategies totaled $4.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022.
