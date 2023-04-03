Nearmey.com Launches New Platform to Connect Online Shoppers with Local Businesses

The platform’s mission is to provide a comprehensive solution for businesses that want to expand their reach and attract more local customers.

HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Nearmey.com , a new platform that connects online shoppers with local businesses, has officially launched its services. The platform aims to help small and medium-sized businesses gain more visibility and reach more customers in their local areas.At its very core, Nearmey .com provides a simple and user-friendly interface for customers to search for local businesses by category, location, or keyword. The platform also enables businesses to subscribe and manage their own store online, including options to share their story, present their products, chat with customers, let customers reserve products, arrange delivery/pickup, and encourage customers to come and visit the brick-and-mortar store."Our goal is to create a one-stop-shop for customers looking for, and support, local businesses," says Ingmar Caprino, founder of Nearmey. "We understand the challenges that small and medium-sized businesses face when it comes to visibility and competition in today's market, and we want to help them overcome these challenges. Ultimately, we want online shoppers to come back into local establishments - and Nearmey is a great way to help rebuild those connections.""We want to provide a comprehensive solution for businesses that want to expand their reach and attract more customers," Caprino states. "Through Nearmey, businesses will get all of the benefits of having an online store and marketing strategy, with a lot more exposure. This is because they will be part of one large platform and they are only visible to people searching in their vicinity so found by exactly the right people all the time. We’ve also kept the price point very low so that even struggling businesses can benefit from all the platform has to offer.”Nearmey is now available to customers and businesses in The Netherlands, with plans to expand to Germany and other regions in the near future.For more information about the platform, to register a business, or to start shopping, please visit https://nearmey.com About the CompanyNearmey was founded by Ingmar Caprino, an IT/programming business owner and founder of Funapps. The platform has been in the making for the past two years and has plans to expand to launch in 18 countries over the next few months.