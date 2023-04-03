Burgum appoints Curtis Biller, reappoints Timothy Mihalick to North Dakota Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced he has appointed Curtis Biller of Fargo and reappointed Timothy Mihalick of Minot to four-year terms on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education.

Biller has served as a principal of Fargo-based Strengths Inc., a human resources consulting firm, since 2004, and also has been a partner in Northern Plains Business Advisors of Fargo since 2020. He will fill the board seat being vacated by Nick Hacker, who has served on the Board of Higher Education since July 1, 2015, and is not eligible for another term.

Biller currently serves on the board of directors of the Sigma Chi Leadership Institute, a nonprofit learning service provider in accreditation candidacy through the Middle States Association’s Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. He also has served as a volunteer in youth leadership development at Trollwood Performing Arts School in Moorhead, Minn., and is a Big Brother volunteer.

“Curt’s background in business, education and personal development will provide valuable perspective as the Board works with our university system to ensure quality, respond to market demands and navigate the rapidly changing landscape of higher education,” Burgum said. “We appreciate Curt and all of the candidates who showed their passion for higher education in North Dakota.”

Mihalick is a business development officer at First Western Bank & Trust of Minot. He was appointed to a four-year term on the board in 2019.

Prior to taking on his current role in September 2017, Mihalick worked for the Minot-based real estate investment firm IRET for 36 years, including as president and CEO for eight years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Minot State University and is a current member and past president of the MSU Board of Regents. Mihalick has served as past president of both the Minot Family YMCA and the Sertoma Club of Minot and as a board member and vice chairman of Trinity Medical Center.

“We are deeply grateful for Tim’s service on the board since 2019 and look forward to him continuing to drive innovation, strategy and positive change for higher education in North Dakota during a second four-year term,” Burgum said. “We also thank Nick Hacker for his eight years of outstanding service to the Board of Higher Education, including his leadership as chair.”

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.