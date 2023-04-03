Paving operations to begin throughout portions of Wyoming’s I-90 interstate

Sheridan, Wyo – Even though the weather indicates otherwise, construction season has arrived, which means the orange candlesticks and barrels will be blooming earlier than the tulips this year.

Motorists traveling I-90 between the Wyoming/South Dakota state line and Gillette will be encountering several paving and bridge repair operations over the next several months.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Sundance construction office will be picking up where they left off last fall with the continuation of last year’s paving project of I-90 between mile markers 185 and 195. With the exception of the final wearing course, contractors were able to finish the westbound lane of this section last fall and have begun work on the eastbound lane. This project is scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2023.

Beginning the first week of April, eastbound traffic will be diverted to the westbound lane where motorists will encounter head to head traffic and a speed limit of 65 MPH. Motorists are reminded that speeding fines throughout construction zones will be double the standard fine amount for speeding.

In addition to the Sundance marginal portion, WYDOT will also be paving a six mile stretch of I-90 beginning at mile marker 202 east to the Wyoming/South Dakota Stateline. Crossovers will be built near mile markers 200 and 207 to divert traffic. Once those are completed, westbound traffic will be diverted onto the eastbound lanes resulting in head to head traffic with reduced speed limits and traffic control. This work is scheduled to begin the first week of April and the WBL is scheduled to be completed October 31, 2023. Work in the EBL is scheduled to be completed in 2024 with a final project completion date of October 31, 2024.

Both of the Sundance area projects are utilizing the crack and seat method of paving. The crack and seat technique will break the existing concrete slabs into smaller pieces which will form the foundation that will be paved with asphalt.

Work has also begun on a six mile portion of I-90 west of Gillette. Referred to as the Wild Horse section, contractors will begin bridge rehabilitation work on the westbound lanes between mile markers 112 and 118 beginning the week of April 3, with paving to follow in May. This work will be completed under traffic which means traffic will be reduced to one lane. This project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2023.

All projects will receive a wearing course treatment. A wearing course is a three-quarter inch layer of a coarser, porous asphalt pavement that is applied to provide added traction and moisture wicking and extends the life of the pavement.

Croell, Inc. was awarded all three of these projects by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission.

Bridge repair work will also be performed on most bridges on all three projects. Bridges will receive either an epoxy overlay, a rigid concrete overlay, or a sealing membrane with an asphalt pavement overlay, as well as other miscellaneous rehabilitation work.

WYDOT and its Contractor encourage the traveling public to help keep their work zones safe by obeying all posted speed limits and traffic control.

Work includes hydro demolition, expansion joint repairs, latex overlay, pedestal repairs, bearing device modifications, column repairs, and minor slab replacements. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place during the project.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. The traveling public is encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The work is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2023. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.