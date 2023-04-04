Kombucha Tea Market Size To Reach USD 4.5 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 8.6%

The global kombucha tea market generated $2.3 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for kombucha tea is anticipated to rise during the forecast period, as it offers several health benefits to consumers. Increase in the number of restaurants and cafés & bars serving kombucha tea is expected to drive the market. Region-wise, North America accumulated the maximum share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Kombucha tea is a fermented green tea or black tea, which is associated with a range of health-promoting benefits such as it helps to boost immunityand protects against cancer. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food service has made kombucha tea easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-drink kombucha tea is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global market.

The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the kombucha tea market along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers have become more concerned about their overall health & wellness. This is attributed to the fact that they have acknowledged that COVID-19 is impacting their mental & physical well-being. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for wellness beverages, including kombucha tea, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global kombucha tea market.

Key players of the global kombucha tea market analyzed in the research include Remedy Drinks, The Coca-Cola Company, Humm Kombucha, LIVE Kombucha Soda, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LL, Marin Kombucha, PepsiCo, Inc., Toyo Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, and Brew Dr. Kombucha.

COVID-19 scenario:

The pandemic increased the awareness about their health and fitness. This has created a surge in a demand for kombucha tea across the globe, especially in North America.

Demand for functional beverages during the pandemic has motivated market players to boost production to meet the demand.

However, poor transportation facilities and lack of workforce hindered the production and supply chains.

The report segments the global kombucha tea market on the basis of nature, product type, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the flavored segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report also covers the regular product type segment.

Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the organic segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global kombucha tea market across Europe is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

