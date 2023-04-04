Fitness Equipment Market Looks Forward to an On-Demand Future with Incredible Opportunities

Fitness Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitness Equipment Market Analysis and Insights :-

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fitness Equipment Market by Type, End User, and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The global fitness equipment market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 0.3% from 2021 to 2028. The global fitness equipment market size was $13.2 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $15.4 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 0.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors that drive the growth of the global fitness equipment market:-

Fitness equipment are widely used for physical fitness, weight management, and improving body stamina & muscular strength. The commonly used fitness equipment are treadmills, stationary bicycles, stair climbers, and weightlifting machines. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in obese population, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global fitness equipment market. However, counterfeiting of fitness equipment is a key restraining factor of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in youth population, improved lifestyle, and rise in disposable income of individual in developing countries are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market players. An alarming rise in global obesity, especially in urban areas, supplements the growth of the fitness equipment market. According to the WHO, there has been a startling increase in the number of obese people worldwide. In 2020, world’s 39% of adults aged 18 years and above were overweight and 13% were obese. Obesity is associated to a number of health issues or disorders such as sudden cardiac arrest, hypertension, hypotension, and diabetes.

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-equipment-market

Therefore, to lose weight, reduce stress, and improve blood circulation, obese people tend to use more of fitness equipment, thereby increasing the sales for these products. The global fitness equipment market is segmented into type, end user, and region.

Depending on type, the fitness equipment market is categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment.

By end user, the market segregated into health clubs/gyms, hospitality, residential, & leisure (Hotels, Residential, and Leisure Clubs), health, corporate, public (Hospitals & Medical Centers, Corporate Offices, and Public Institutions), and home consumer.

By price point, the market is segregated into premium/luxury and mass. Each of the segments in end user and price point are further categorized into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment.

By region, the fitness equipment market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest market for fitness equipment across the globe

Procure Complete Report (1130 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @checkout link :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5802334a4b6736b964c7f644c86ebf82

To understand the key fitness equipment market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the fitness equipment industry analysis include

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Technogym S.p.A

Amer Sports Corporation

Nautilus, Inc.

Core Health and Fitness

LLC, TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc.

Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Torque Fitness, LLC.

Key findings

By region, North America dominates in terms of fitness equipment market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

By type, the cardiovascular training equipment segment led in terms of fitness equipment market demand, and is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years

As per the fitness equipment market forecast, by end user, the home consumer segment accounted for more than 60% share of the fitness equipment market in 2020, due to the imposition of social distancing and gym closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the health club/gym segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

By end user, the health clubs/gyms segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

As per the fitness equipment market forecast, by region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with a robust CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Request For Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/644

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of fitness equipment market report?

Q2. How can I get sample report of fitness equipment market?

Q3. What would be forecast period in the fitness equipment market report?

Q4. Which are the top companies in the fitness equipment market?

Q5. What are the segments of fitness equipment market?

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for the stakeholder

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top impacting factors

3.2.1.1.Increase in concerns over health amid COVID-19 pandemic

3.2.1.2.Increase in obese population across world

3.2.1.3.Initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle :

3.2.1.4.Rise in number of gyms and fitness centers globally

3.2.1.5.High cost of fitness equipment

3.2.1.6.Increase in disposable income across emerging countries

3.2.2.Top investment pockets

3.2.3.Latest trends in the market

3.3.Porter’s five force analysis

3.3.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3.Threat of new entrants

3.3.4.Threat of substitutes

3.3.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4.Value chain analysis

3.5.Market share analysis

3.6.Market dynamics

3.6.1.Drivers

3.6.1.1.Rise in health awareness

3.6.1.2.Increase in obese population

3.6.1.3.Increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle

3.6.1.4.Upsurge in number of gyms and fitness clubs

Similar Report :-

At-Home Fitness Equipment Market

Lateral Fitness Equipment Market