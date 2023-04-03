Submit Release
Old National Releases 2022 ESG Report, Highlighting Commitment to Clients, Community and Team Members

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National” or the “Company”) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which focuses on a wide range of topics, including governance and ethics; client service; team member engagement; diversity, equity and inclusion; community engagement; and sustainability.

“As a regional bank with community bank DNA, Old National has the ability and the responsibility to be a beacon of strength and stability for our clients, communities and team members,” said Old National CEO Jim Ryan. “This report showcases the numerous ways that our people put their values in action, on a daily basis, to deliver on that responsibility in 2022.”

The ESG Report includes a detailed look at:

  • Old National’s Risk Management and Corporate Governance principles, and how they enable the Company to protect its clients’ assets.
  • The robust learning and development resources Old National provides to team members.
  • The Company’s organizational commitment to championing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
  • A look back on how Old National strengthened and served its communities in 2022, which included $10.5 million in corporate giving to more than 1,700 organizations and nearly 47,000 hours of volunteer time donated by Old National team members.

Old National’s 2022 ESG Report can be found on its ESG webpage at oldnational.com. Also available on this special landing page is Old National’s 2022 SASB Index. SASB, or Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, provides industry-specific standards that assist companies in disclosing financially material sustainability information to investors.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $47 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. Since its founding, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media Contact:
Kathy Schoettlin
kathy.schoettlin@oldnational.com
812-465-7269

Investor Contact:
Lynell Walton
Lynell.walton@oldnational.com
812-464-1366


Primary Logo

