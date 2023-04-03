Invited Club’s Newest Venue The Constellation Club Takes Flight in Irving, TX

The premier city club introduces a new era of hospitality and business networking to Irving, Texas

IRVING, Texas, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invited Clubs, the world's largest owner and operator of private clubs, officially debuted its newest venue The Constellation Club on March 30. Located on the 26th floor of The Towers at Williams Square in Irving, Texas, the premier social and city club transports guests to a new era of hospitality, social connections, and elevated experiences.



“We’re thrilled to finally open the doors to The Constellation Club and welcome both members and guests following the clubhouse’s multimillion-dollar renovation,” said BB Jorjadze, Regional General Manager of Dallas City Clubs at Invited. “Paying homage to the golden era of aviation, The Constellation Club embodies all aspects of the City Club experience plus unique club amenities and features for members and guests to immerse themselves in. The Constellation Club is your home away from home, providing anyone who steps foot inside with endless opportunities and memories that will surely last a lifetime.”

A $3.4 million reinvention of the former La Cima Club, The Constellation Club is a purposeful, yet sophisticated destination for club members to call home, offering spaces for both work and play with the goal of building relationships and enriching lives. Members as well as hosts and guests of private events can delight in The Constellation Club’s casual and upscale dining concepts, tailored member experiences, and a refreshed interior design and luxurious atmosphere inspired by the Lockheed Constellation “Connie” aircraft commissioned by TWA owner Howard Hughes in 1939.

The ultimate destination for shared business, social, and community experiences, The Constellation Club upholds its promise to create member value every day through the following offerings:

Culinary experiences: Driven by Regional Executive Chef Brandon Galitz, The Constellation Club boasts a casual dining offering at Revel , an epic crescent-style bar and lounge for guests to indulge in shared plates and tastes while reveling in commanding views of the Dallas-Fort Worth skyline, as well as an upscale dining experience with Icon , a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse with international influences. Reservations for Icon are encouraged.

Driven by Regional Executive Chef Brandon Galitz, The Constellation Club boasts a casual dining offering at , an epic crescent-style bar and lounge for guests to indulge in shared plates and tastes while reveling in commanding views of the Dallas-Fort Worth skyline, as well as an upscale dining experience with , a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse with international influences. Reservations for Icon are encouraged. Work and office spaces: The Constellation Club welcomes club members and business professionals to utilize the luxe, yet functional office spaces conveniently built throughout the clubhouse making for the perfect remote work environment.

The Constellation Club welcomes club members and business professionals to utilize the luxe, yet functional office spaces conveniently built throughout the clubhouse making for the perfect remote work environment. Business and private events: Members and guests are greeted with an array of private banquet and meeting rooms designed for any occasion, large or small. From intimate social events to business meetings, The Constellation Club provides customizable event spaces complete with world-class technology and equipment delivery services to fit any and all group experiences.

Members and guests are greeted with an array of private banquet and meeting rooms designed for any occasion, large or small. From intimate social events to business meetings, The Constellation Club provides customizable event spaces complete with world-class technology and equipment delivery services to fit any and all group experiences. Social programming: From networking events to live entertainment, club members are invited to enjoy exclusive programming at weekly social events developed and hosted by The Constellation Club to foster connections among members in a one-of-a-kind community.

From networking events to live entertainment, club members are invited to enjoy exclusive programming at weekly social events developed and hosted by The Constellation Club to foster connections among members in a one-of-a-kind community. Membership: Through the XLife City membership, club members can enjoy preferred pricing on golf and dining, access to courses and resorts across the nation, and savings that allow patrons pack even more fun into every Invited Clubs experience. Those interested in becoming a club member can select from two membership categories: Executive XLife City (adults ages 40 or over) or Young Executive XLife City (adults ages 39 or younger).



The Constellation Club is now accepting applications for membership, as it seeks to grow its community of business professionals and socialites in the Las Colinas area. For more information about The Constellation Club and membership inquiries, visit www.invitedclubs.com.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

