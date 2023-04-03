ECHO Adds New Battery-Powered Push Lawn Mower to eFORCE™ Lineup

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Illinois, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use, has launched a new battery-powered 3-in-1 push lawn mower, the ECHO DLM-2100. The new mower is the latest product in ECHO’s eFORCE™ 56V Battery System, offering homeowners professional power and more compatible battery-powered products in the lineup to maintain their lawn and garden.

The ECHO DLM-2100 battery-powered push lawn mower is ideal for those who don't require self-propelled functionality, and allows homeowners to choose between mulching, rear bagging, or side-discharge* mowing. With excellent torque and the outdoor-grade power ECHO is known for, the DLM-2100 can cut through even the toughest grass for lawns up to 1/3 acres.

“Lifestyle trends have shifted, and people are spending more time at home, tackling new projects, such as their lawn. We wanted to bring professional power, with battery ease, to the homeowner, making an investment in both their needs and our battery-powered line,” said Jason Wilk, ECHO senior product manager. “Compatible with our other eFORCE battery-powered tools – it’s one platform, and all ECHO.”

The ECHO DLM-2100 push lawn mower also includes the following features:

Delivers instant ECHO power with easy push-button start.

with easy push-button start. Cuts more area faster with large 21-inch heavy-duty steel deck.

with large 21-inch heavy-duty steel deck. Tackles any terrain with 10-inch rear wheels.

with 10-inch rear wheels. Gets the job done with less downtime with two battery ports and auto switch battery.

with two battery ports and auto switch battery. Compatible with all ECHO eFORCE 56V batteries.

with all ECHO eFORCE 56V batteries. Displays remaining battery charge with on-board battery indicator.

with on-board battery indicator. Gets the job done quietly with low noise levels and zero emissions.

The DLM-2100 comes with a five-year consumer and two-year commercial warranty.

ECHO’s eFORCE 56V Battery System offers significant benefits for both the homeowner and the professional, including long usage times, power for dense/tough jobs, quiet operation, easy starts and maneuverability, cost efficiency and simple maintenance. ECHO’s line of outdoor products is available to consumers through more than 6,000 independent ECHO lawn care dealers, homedepot.com and Home Depot retail stores across the United States.

For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.

*Side discharge chute sold separately.

ABOUT ECHO, INC.

With more than 50 years in business, ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of high-performance outdoor power equipment for consumers and professionals. A global innovator since it was established in North America in 1972, ECHO has launched hundreds of products for both landscape professionals and homeowners. Based in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa. ECHO Inc. products are sold through more than 6,000 independent lawn care dealers as well as online and at major retail outlets across the United States. For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.

Attachment

Melanie Pikosky ECHO Incorporated 8475507215 melanie_pikosky@echo-usa.com