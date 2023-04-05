Marketing Intent Wins Gramercy Institute Award for Strategic Excellence in Financial Marketing

Alise Lucero, VP, Client Success and Cherie Fournier, CEO and Founder of Marketing Intent were recently honored with a Gramercy Institute 2023 Strategy Award.
AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Intent, a marketing firm specializing in alternative investments, announced that it achieved the honor of winning a Gramercy Institute Award for Strategic Excellence in Financial Marketing.
Gramercy Institute, an industry think-tank focused on the intellectual needs of senior marketers from the world’s major financial firms, established this award to recognize the critical role strategy plays in successful marketing campaigns in the financial services sector.
Marketing Intent won the award for the strategy it developed for the firm's client, Gladstone Land Corporation, for a “Power of Agriculture” campaign. The campaign included a conceptual re-branding, content marketing, email marketing and video to explain the farmland asset class as an investment, along with marketing material for Gladstone Land’s preferred stock offering designed for financial advisors.
Cherie Fournier, Founder and CEO of Marketing Intent, said “It’s an honor for our team to be recognized by our colleagues and peers in the financial services industry. With Gladstone Land’s campaign, we set out to bring the agricultural asset class to life, explain its merits as an investment, raise brand awareness for Gladstone Land, drive advisor engagement, and ultimately help Gladstone Land raise capital for its offering. Through a strong partnership with our client and best-in-class work, we achieved that goal.”
Marketing Intent was founded by Fournier in 2020 to provide sales-focused marketing to the alternative investments industry after identifying an underserved niche. Fournier and VP, Client Success, Alise Lucero, have extensive marketing experience in financial services and alternative investments. They both previously held a Series 7 securities license – a rarity among financial services marketing teams. For more information about Marketing Intent, visit https://marketingintent.com/.
About Marketing Intent
Marketing Intent is a sales-focused marketing group specializing in alternative investments with a track record in marketing that helps drive sales. Marketing Intent is made up of a cohesive team of marketing professionals, copywriters, designers, developers, event planners and others who work on a wide range of financial services, alternative investments and commercial real estate projects. Marketing Intent creates marketing for asset manager clients to support their capital raising efforts, including marketing strategy, branding, sales enablement, content creation and distribution, websites, print and digital design, videos, brochures and other materials.
