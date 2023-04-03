There were 2,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,331 in the last 365 days.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Contact: Emily Cook
207-441-0405
AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is now accepting public comment on the wording of a citizen initiative question that will appear on the Nov. 7, 2023 Referendum Election ballot, unless enacted by the Legislature as written.
The department’s Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions has certified An Act Regarding Automotive Right to Repair. The ballot question, as drafted, reads:
“Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?”
State law requires Secretary Bellows to present each proposed legislation “concisely and intelligibly” as a ballot question. She will be accepting public comments regarding the question’s form and content for a 30-day period, beginning today, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13. All comments will be reviewed and considered before the ballot question is finalized.
Comments will be accepted via the online submission form, email, mail or in person:
The full text of the proposed pieces of legislation are available on the Citizen Initiatives webpage, along with proponent information.