Kiteworks and Carahsoft Partner to Enable SLED Organizations to Manage Their Private Content Exposure Risk

Delivering a content-defined, zero-trust approach for sensitive content sent and shared within, into, and out of SLED organizations
SAN MATEO, CA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. In addition to their existing support of the federal market, under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Kiteworks’ Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s content-defined, zero-trust solutions available to the state, local, and education (SLED) market through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, and E&I Cooperative Services Contract.
FedRAMP Authorized Content-defined Zero Trust
Prompted by zero-trust initiatives such as Executive Order (EO) 14028 and subsequent addendum releases, many SLED organizations now recognize the importance of implementing zero trust, but are uncertain where to start. With the Kiteworks Private Content Network, SLED organizations can employ least-privilege access and always-on monitoring through layers of security with Kiteworks’ hardened virtual appliance running as a single tenant. In addition, the Kiteworks Private Content Network, which is FedRAMP Authorized for Moderate Level Impact, unifies a disaggregated sensitive communications landscape into one platform to control, track, and secure every digital exchange of sensitive content—whether sent or shared via email, file sharing, managed file transfer, application programming interface (API), or web form.
Accelerating CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Compliance
A recent report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that foreign entities are targeting research conducted by United States universities and other institutions such as healthcare entities. Today, over 2 million foreign students and scholars participate in U.S. government-funded research, much of which is connected to the U.S. Department of Defense. Potential data leakage of this research poses a serious threat to the DoD supply chain. However, employing strict governance tracking and controls using the Kiteworks Private Content Network ensures that researchers can view and edit only content to which they are authorized to access and controls to whom the content can be sent and shared.
With the forthcoming phased implementation of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 (CMMC) Level 2 beginning later this year, any organization exchanging federal contract information (FCI) or controlled unclassified information (CUI) must achieve CMMC certification. As the Kiteworks Private Content Network satisfies nearly 90% of the 110 practice requirements in CMMC 2.0 Level 2, educational and healthcare institutions that are part of the DoD digital supply chain can accelerate their CMMC certification process while ensuring the sensitive information they exchange with the DoD is secure.
SLED Benefits From the Kiteworks and Carahsoft Partnership
Many SLED organizations require solutions that are certified and comply with cybersecurity regulations and frameworks. Kiteworks has a long list of compliance achievements, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) 140-2, FedRAMP Authorized for Moderate Level Impact, and IRAP (Information Security Registered Assessors Program) assessed against PROTECTED level controls. Kiteworks’ adherence to these cybersecurity frameworks ensures that digital information exchanges on the Private Content Network are protected from malicious attacks and insider threats.
“SLED organizations require a content-defined zero-trust approach to manage their sensitive content communication risks,” said Kurt Michael, the Chief Revenue Officer at Kiteworks. “Kiteworks’ partnership with Carahsoft provides SLED organizations with easy access to Kiteworks, enabling them to manage their private data exposure risk across all their content communication channels. They also can eliminate disparate content communication tools by consolidating those capabilities into the Kiteworks Private Content Network while providing full governance visibility for audit tracking and reporting related to state and local government security frameworks and data privacy laws, CMMC 2.0, and other compliance regulations.”
“Adherence to zero-trust security principles is critical for SLED organizations seeking to protect themselves from malicious cyberattacks,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Zero trust must be applied to the network, applications, and infrastructure. But as sensitive content is the target of a majority of cyberattacks, zero trust must be extended to the content layer—and this is precisely what Kiteworks does. We look forward to working with Kiteworks and our reseller partners to help our joint customers manage their exposure risk.”
The Kiteworks Private Content Network is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Kiteworks team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8548 or Kiteworks@carahsoft.com.
Government agencies require security solutions that focus on protecting critical information and reducing risk to national security. Zero-trust cybersecurity approaches treat all network traffic as untrusted in an effort to prevent unauthorized access to essential data and services. To learn more about Carahsoft’s zero-trust solutions, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/solve/zero-trust.
About Kiteworks
Kiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 35 million end users for thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for its vendor partners, Carahsoft delivers solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators, and consultants, Carahsoft’s sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit Carahsoft at https://www.carahsoft.com.
