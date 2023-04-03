HospitalityLeadership.coach Announces its M2L Program to Develop Hospitality Professionals

/EIN News/ -- Durango, CO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HospitalityLeadership.coach, an online-based hospitality consulting firm, is pleased to announce its first monthly program, M2L (manager to leader). The company was founded by Clifton Carmody to give hospitality leaders the necessary tools to succeed in their roles. HospitalityLeadership.coach hopes for the new program to enhance its mission of reaching even more restaurants, hotels, assisted care facilities, and other hospitality businesses to help them build strong leadership teams and positive, productive work environments.

“We believe leadership coaching programs are essential to an organization’s success,” holds Carmody. “Yet, according to a study conducted by the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers, although leadership development is a top priority for the hospitality industry, only 30% of respondents reported having a structured program in place.” The company hopes to be that structure, giving clients a hand to hold as they navigate the leadership development waters.

“By developing leadership skills such as empathy, communication, self-awareness, stress management, goal-setting, and accountability, our mission is to help managers create productive teams and run better businesses,” mentions Carmody. The company hopes to turn hospitality managers into future organizational leaders.

The company aims to walk clients through the process of bettering their leadership skills and strategies until clients see their desired levels of success. “We start with a consultation call to figure out where businesses are and what they specifically need,” notes Carmody. The M2L program then includes one-on-one coaching sessions and group coaching to help clients understand the leadership practices that the HospitalityLeadership.coach team has picked up through hands-on experience and research.

MNDFL LDR, Carmody’s boutique executive leadership firm, preceded HospitalityLeadership.coach. Through MNDFL LDR, Carmody learned the ropes of coaching while working peers and clients leaders to develop their skills and reach their full potential. With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry and five years of coaching experience, Carmody was soon certified through the International Coaching Federation as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and began HospitalityLeadership.coach to expand on this passion in an underserved niche.

"In both the hospitality industry and coaching, the act of giving is at the core of what we do,” states Carmody. “As a hospitality professional, you give of yourself every day to ensure that your guests have the best possible experience. As a coaching entrepreneur, you give of yourself to help your clients grow, learn, and become their best selves. Success in either field is not just about financial gain, but about the satisfaction that comes from knowing you have made a positive impact on the lives of others."

The company, backed by Carmody’s personal experience in coaching professionals, takes an approach based on empowerment, relationship-building, and developing the skills and strategies necessary for success. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their goals and reach their full potential as leaders in the hospitality industry.

HospitalityLeadership.coach is a hospitality leadership coaching company based in Durango, Colorado that is dedicated to helping those in the industry expand their hospitality skills. To learn more, email Clifton Carmody at Clifton@MNDFLLDR.com and visit the company website at www.HospitalityLeadership.coach



