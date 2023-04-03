Submit Release
Ukrainian-founded Ester Digital Expands to New York City, Bringing Award-winning Web Design Expertise to the Big Apple

The innovative design agency, founded by two Ukrainian entrepreneurs, offers world-class web design and development services to New York City businesses, including custom web design, branding, UX/UI design, and marketing services.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ester Digital, a leading web design and development company co-founded by two Ukrainian entrepreneurs, today announced the official launch of its services in New York City. Amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the company's expansion highlights the tenacity and resilience of Ukrainian talent in the global tech industry.

Ester Digital is committed to crafting exceptional websites, digital products, and SaaS applications tailored to its clients' unique needs. The agency's portfolio includes big European companies such as T-Mobile, designing and developing products used by millions of customers. The company has served over 400 clients since its inception in 2016.

"We are incredibly proud of our Ukrainian roots and the expertise we bring to New York City's thriving business community," said Arthur Sydorenko, Founder and CEO of Ester Digital. "Our team of AIGA, Toptal, and Awwwards-recognized designers and developers are dedicated to delivering top-notch solutions that drive results. We believe that our comprehensive suite of services will empower NYC-based businesses to achieve their digital goals and effectively reach their target audience."

Ester Digital offers a comprehensive suite of services that cater to a wide range of industries. Its services include custom web design and development, branding and identity design, corporate website design, UX/UI design, and marketing services. By blending creativity, technology, and strategic thinking, Ester Digital helps its clients stand out in today's competitive digital landscape.

The company's expansion comes at a time when businesses are increasingly relying on digital solutions to stay relevant and competitive in the global marketplace. By establishing a presence in New York City, Ester Digital is positioning itself to better serve the diverse needs of companies located in one of the world's leading business hubs.

About Ester Digital

Ester Digital is a top-tier web design and development agency providing bespoke solutions for businesses of all sizes. Specializing in cutting-edge websites, digital products, and SaaS applications, their expert team fuses creativity, technology, and strategy to propel clients towards digital success in today's competitive landscape.

For more information on Ester Digital and its services, please contact us at hello@ester.co


