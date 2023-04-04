There were 2,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,941 in the last 365 days.
Industrial Color Launches “Creators” – Bespoke Group of Directors, DPs and Photographers
Spelling Communications
April 04, 2023, 12:00 GMT
Sara Iversen, Executive Producer, to Head New Creative Service Offering
By incorporating not just gifted Directors, but also DPs and Photographers with multi-faceted skillsets, we are providing superior talent that is elevated beyond the typical roster makeup.”
— Mathieu Champigny
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Color, a premier creative/production agency specializing in end-to-end content expands its services by launching the Creators division, a curated roster of talent consisting of Directors, Cinematographers, Photographers and Designers.
Industrial Color’s Creators initiative will further bolster their creative offering and integrated production workflow. At its launch, this new service features nine highly talented and accomplished filmmakers: Collin Hughes, Basha de Bruijn, Lucas Flores Piran, Jens Mebes, Fiorella Occhipinti, Jamie Gonzalez, Brendan Dacey, Ed David and Devin Whetstone.
“Creators broadens the strength of Industrial Color, in end-to-end production, to clients outside of our typical spectrum,” said Industrial Color and CoCreativ Group CEO Mathieu Champigny. “By incorporating not just gifted Directors, but also DPs and Photographers with multi-faceted skillsets, we are providing not only superior talent, but talent that is elevated beyond the typical roster makeup.”
Executive Producer Sara Iversen will lead the Creators team and production. Sara has been with Industrial Color for the past 3.5 years and heading up the Creators program is a culmination of a career that has spanned all aspects of production.
“We are thrilled to present this diverse, talented team of creators that have tremendous passion and a deep level of creative understanding of the storytelling process,” said Sara Iversen. “Each has their own identity, approach, and lens on storytelling. It’s with great pride that I can work with these gifted creators to help craft engaging, cutting-edge content.”
About Industrial Color
Founded in 1991, Industrial Color has evolved into an award-winning, full service creative services agency. Their in-house experts deliver both engaging content and high impact campaigns, elevating brands to their full potential. From content strategy to production execution, Industrial Color is the creative agency of choice for brands looking to amplify their reach at unlimited scale. With over 250,000 square feet of creative studio space across New York and Los Angeles, Industrial Color provides creative strategy, campaign design, video production, photography, CGI and post-production for brands across various industries. As content innovators, Industrial Color produces over 10 million digital assets annually, bringing scalability to eCommerce and advertising organizations alike. https://industrialcolor.com
Brian McWilliams
Spelling Communications
+ +1 3108384010 email us here
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
