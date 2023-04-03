Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Functional and Multimodality Imaging, 3D Printing for Enhanced Workflow & More

DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of the global surgical navigation system market and covers technological solutions, including electromagnetic navigation systems, optical navigation systems, and hybrid navigation systems. The geographical scope is North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.
The report aims to understand the future focus of companies on the innovation of solutions or business models and recent advances to meet present-day challenges with:
- Functional and multimodality imaging for precise preoperative planning
- Intraoperative imaging for high-precision interventions
- 3D printing for enhanced workflow and surgical planning
- Growing emphasis on cloud computing for efficient surgical planning and navigation
This study focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for surgical navigation. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for surgical navigation devices, and the market sizing analysis covers past and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment.
