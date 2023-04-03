Froelick Gallery to host First Thursday, exhibition reception on April 6th from 5 - 8 pm for Japanese artist, Takahiko Hayashi.

Artist: TAKAHIKO HAYASHI

Solo Exhibition: Shi Han Seiki: Trace The Drawn Lines

ON VIEW THROUGH APRIL 15th, 2023

Exhibition Reception: First Thursday, April 6th, 5-8 pm

PORTLAND, Ore., April 3, 2023 Froelick Gallery is proud to celebrate over 25 years of working with Japanese artist, Takahiko Hayashi with a survey exhibition titled "Shi Han Seiki: Trace The Drawn Lines." As promised by the show title, you will journey through the last 25 years of Hayashi's work by following the iconic lines that have made Hayashi one of Tokyo's most well-regarded contemporary master printers. Shi Han Seiki: Trace The Drawn Lines presents numerous works on paper, all featuring Hayashi's signature swirling patterns, striking blue inks, drips of white paint that are then pierced, finely drawn lines, masterful chine collé, and excellent handmade Japanese paper. Hayashi's work poetically embodies our planet's natural environments, often suggesting the characteristics and movement of wind, earth, fire and water. Building paper by paper, mark by mark, Hayashi brings together a composition suited to a meticulous eye.

Takahiko Hayashi continues to refine his mastery of etchings and works on paper while actively exhibiting in Japan, the United States, and Europe. His work is part of several public collections including the Portland Art Museum: Gilkey Center for the Graphic Arts.

First Thursday is the monthly night where galleries in Portland's Old Town and The Pearl District neighborhoods stay open late and host exhibition receptions. This year-round event enlivens Portland's streets with a festive mood and crowds eager to look at art. The event was paused from 2020-2021, but is now back with great gusto! Join us for some fun and an evening out on the town!

714 Davis St.

Portland, OR 97209

info@froelickgallery.com

www.froelickgallery.com

503.222.1142

Gallery Hours

Tuesday – Saturday, 11 – 5:30 pm

