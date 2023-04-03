MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future

There were 2,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,323 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, will make an announcement at the Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future.
Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)
Where:
Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre
1730 Federal Road
Iqaluit NU X0A 0H0
