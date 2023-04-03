Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,323 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and the Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, will make an announcement at the Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future.

Date:  Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)

Where:
Aqsarniit Hotel and Conference Centre
1730 Federal Road
Iqaluit NU  X0A 0H0

GovCan – North (@GovCanNorth) / Twitter

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c6403.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Vandal to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more