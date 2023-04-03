SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. ("Sleep Country" or the "Company") ZZZ will hold a conference call on May 9, 2023 to review first quarter financial results for fiscal 2023. The results will be released after the market closes on May 8, 2023.

The details of the call are as follows:

Date: May 9, 2023 Time: 8:00am Eastern Time Toll Free (North America) Dial-in Number: (888) 664-6392 Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8659

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay until May 16, 2023 23:59 ET. To listen to the replay, please dial (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and use passcode 973341#.

About Sleep Country

Sleep Country is Canada's leading specialty sleep retailer with a purpose to transform lives by awakening Canadians to the power of sleep. Sleep Country operates under the retailer banners; Sleep Country Canada, Dormez-vous, Endy, Hush and most recently acquired, Silk & Snow. The Company has omnichannel and ecommerce operations including 290 corporate-owned stores and 20 warehouses across Canada. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2022 by Waterstone Human Capital, Sleep Country is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company actively invests in its sleep ecosystem, innovative products, world-class customer experience, communities and its people. For more information about Sleep Country, please visit www.sleepcountry.ca.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations