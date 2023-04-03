Climate Tech PR Firm Technica Communications Wins Gold for its Crisis Communications

Bulldog Awards recognizes agency for averting crisis through clear stakeholder and media communication and mitigation strategies

The mounting climate crisis requires startups to take on complex engineering challenges and those that plan ahead for any crisis that might occur hold a stronger opportunity to overcome them. For one such client in an undisclosed R&D cycle, the strategies Technica employed on the company's behalf earned the agency a Gold award in the 2022 Bulldog Awards in the Crisis Communications category. Organized by Agility PR Solutions, the award program acknowledges remarkable public relations (PR) and communications campaigns and individual and agency contributions to the PR industry. Technica was chosen from a large number of entries to receive this recognition.

"The climate crisis requires technology startups to solve often Herculean engineering problems. When R&D efforts hit a snag that require public disclosure, it's imperative for companies to both acknowledge the facts and put focus where the company is going, not where it is," said Lisa Ann Pinkerton, CEO and founder of Technica Communications. "We turned this crisis into a slew of successes, as we supported the startup in reassuring investors and government stakeholders that their funding in the company was still well-founded and communicated that company goals were still on track to a wider audience."

Due to the speed of R&D in the industry and as a part of Technica's overall strategy for this client, the agency curated a preliminary crisis communication plan to manage potential incidents. By leveraging this pre-designed plan, Technica strategically mapped out scenarios of how the news could proliferate, identified red flags, and anticipated effects it might have on stakeholder perceptions to craft transparent and positive messaging and combat any adverse public reactions. By including up-front, direct, and daily communication with all audiences and stakeholders, Technica established a sense of normalcy for the client within weeks and re-established its industry authority.

"Overall, the key to our strategy was to quickly and efficiently disseminate correct information to ensure that rumors and inaccurate reporting did not occur, "said Sarah Malpeli, Account Director at Technica Communications. "By adopting a clear, honest communication style, we were able to chart our client back on the course and direct media conversations around the imminent challenges and eventual breakthroughs of new cleantech development."

Technica Communications has received numerous awards over the last several years, including the PRNEWS Social Impact Award (2022), a two-time finalist in Ragan's PR Daily Awards for its work in the B2B Campaign and Influencer Campaign categories (2022), and Women In Business World Globee Award (2021). Lisa Ann was also personally awarded in the Industry Innovator category for PRNews Top Women in PR Awards (2021).

About Technica Communications

Founded in 2009 and based in Palo Alto, Calif., Technica Communications is an award-winning boutique, public relations, social media, and content marketing firm. With over 80 percent of its client base focused on the cleantech and sustainability markets, Technica possesses the deep expertise and contacts required to deliver top-quality results in these challenging sectors. As the majority of Technica staff have previous journalism and newsroom experience, the firm specializes in effective reporter outreach. Catering to startups, Technica provides clients the flexibility to design public relations and media outreach packages that fit their needs and budget without sacrificing quality. Domain experience includes cleantech sectors such as aviation, hydrogen, electric vehicles and charging, solar, energy storage, smart grid, utility transmission, LED lighting, e-mobility, transportation, and more. For more information, visit https://www.technicacommunications.com/.

About Bulldog Reporter

Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, and many other topics you won't find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog Awards are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communication professionals.

