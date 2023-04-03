Plenoptic Camera Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during Forecast Period: As Per TMR Study

There were 2,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,319 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global plenoptic camera market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2031. Expanding media and entertainment industry is anticipated to propel the global plenoptic camera market. Demand for dependable cameras is growing, as films of numerous genres are being made and appeal of wildlife photography has increased. These factors are expected to drive market demand during the forecast period.
Images, movies, and 3D pictures of the highest quality are produced with plenoptic cameras. Key manufacturers are working toward attaining both high resolution as well as traditional picture expression with less contrast. Demand for high focus photographs is rising owing to the expansion of the tourism industry and surge in popularity of adventure sports globally. Hence, usage of re-focusable and plenoptic cameras to take high-quality pictures is increasing.
Plenoptic cameras are excellent for taking pictures when focusing is a problem, as it is with surveillance cameras. These are also useful in taking pictures of objects that move quickly, such as racing cars, which move faster before the autofocus can capture. Plenoptic technology allows for development of a precise 3D model of a subject from a security camera feed.
Rise in popularity of computational photography is likely to have a favorable impact on the global market. This style of photography quickly captures the ideal shot while gathering data on the strength and direction of light rays as they move across a scene.
