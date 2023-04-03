Global Leuco Dye Market to Reach US$ 676.9 Million by 2031 with Over 7,017.3 Tons Sold in 2022, Reports Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Leuco Dye Market was valued at US$ 376.4 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 676.9 Million by 2031. The market is registering a growth at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Lueco dye is a crucial part of the chemical industry and plays an essential role in the production of thermal paper, carbonless copy paper, and other specialty papers. The production of leuco dyes is mainly concentrated in Europe and Asia, with China being the largest producer of leuco dyes in the Asia Pacific region. Other major producing countries include Japan, South Korea, and India.

The consumption of leuco dyes is driven by the demand for thermal paper, carbonless copy paper, and other specialty papers. The use of thermal paper has grown significantly in recent years due to its widespread adoption in point-of-sale systems, labels, and other applications. Carbonless copy paper is also a significant consumer of leuco dyes, and its use is expected to grow in the coming years due to its environmental benefits compared to traditional carbon paper.

The leuco dye market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the the growth of the retail and e-commerce industries, as well as the increasing use of point-of-sale systems. Similarly, the growing trend towards digitization and environmental sustainability is expected to drive the demand for carbonless copy paper.

However, the leuco dye industry faces challenges due to the environmental concerns associated with the production and disposal of thermal paper. The industry is also vulnerable to fluctuations in the price of raw materials and energy costs, which can impact the profitability of manufacturers.

Over 7,017.3 Tons of Leuco Dye was Sold in 2022 and is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4%

According to Astute Analytica's analysis, the global leuco dye market sold over 7,017.3 tons of leuco dye in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for thermal paper and carbonless copy paper, which are the primary applications of leuco dyes. When it comes to production, the market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region, which accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. However, in terms of revenue, Europe is the largest market. This is due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which have a significant share of the global leuco dye production. Additionally, the increasing use of thermal paper in retail and e-commerce industries in the region is expected to drive the growth of the leuco dye market in the Asia Pacific region.

Black Color Leuco Dye to Capture More than 46% Revenue, but is Slowly Losing Market Share to Blue Color

By 2031, black color leuco dye captures more than 46% of the revenue in the leuco dye industry. This is due to the widespread use of black thermal paper in applications such as receipts, tickets, and labels. However, it is slowly losing market share to blue color leuco dye. The use of blue thermal paper across global leuco dye market is growing due to its ability to provide a more readable and longer-lasting image compared to black thermal paper. This is particularly important in applications such as healthcare, where records need to be maintained for long periods of time. Additionally, blue thermal paper has a unique color that makes it stand out, which is useful in applications such as advertising and branding.

As a result, manufacturers are investing in the production of blue color leuco dye to meet the growing demand for blue thermal paper. This is expected to lead to a shift in the market share from black color to blue color leuco dye in the coming years.

However, black color leuco dye still holds a significant share of the market and is expected to remain an important part of the leuco dye market. This is due to its widespread use in applications such as point-of-sale systems, where black thermal paper is still the preferred choice due to its low cost and ease of use.

Astute Analytica's Study Says More than 39% of Sales Revenue to Comes From Thermal Paper Application

The fact that more than 39% of the sales revenue of the global leuco dye market comes from sales of thermal paper application highlights the importance of this application for the industry. The following are some reasons why thermal paper is a highly valued application for leuco dye:

Cost-effectiveness: Thermal paper is a cost-effective alternative to traditional printing methods as it eliminates the need for ink, ribbons, or toner. This makes it a popular choice for applications such as point-of-sale systems, where cost-effectiveness is a key consideration.

Ease of use: Thermal paper is easy to use and requires minimal maintenance, making it a convenient choice for businesses and consumers.

Speed: Thermal printing is a fast process that can produce high-quality images quickly. This is particularly important in applications such as tickets and labels, where speed is essential.

Durability: Thermal paper is durable and can withstand exposure to heat, light, and water, making it ideal for applications such as shipping labels and outdoor signage in the global leuco dye market.

Environmentally friendly: Thermal paper is a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional printing methods as it does not require ink, ribbons, or toner, which can be harmful to the environment. Additionally, some types of thermal paper are recyclable, which further enhances their eco-friendliness.

These factors make thermal paper a highly valued application for leuco dye, which is a crucial component in the production of thermal paper. As the demand for thermal paper continues to grow, the leuco dye industry is expected to grow as well, providing opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the industry.

Top 5 Players Holds More than 60% Share of Global Leuco Dye Market

As per the report, the top 5 players in the global leuco dye market hold more than 60% share of the market. These players include Connect Chemical, Chameleon Speciality Chemicals, Hebei Jianxin Chemical, Hodogaya Chemical, TMC Hallcrest, Yamada Chemical, and Yamamoto Chemicals, Inc.

Among these players, Connect Chemical holds the largest revenue share, capturing more than 35% of the market. Connect Chemical's success in capturing more than 35% of the market revenue can be attributed to its focus on providing high-quality leuco dyes to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio that includes a wide range of leuco dyes for various applications, which has helped it to cater to a diverse customer base and maintain a leadership position in the market.

In addition, Connect Chemical has made significant investments in research and development to stay ahead of its competitors and maintain its leadership position in the leuco dye market. The company's R&D efforts have focused on developing new and innovative products that offer improved performance and environmental sustainability. Connect Chemical's commitment to quality and innovation has helped it to establish long-term partnerships with its customers and build a reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality leuco dyes. This has enabled the company to differentiate itself from its competitors and capture a significant market share.

Furthermore, the company has a strong distribution network across global leuco dye market that spans across different regions, enabling it to serve customers in different parts of the world. The company's global presence and ability to offer local support have helped it to gain a competitive advantage over other players in the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Anyang General Chemical

Chameleon Speciality Chemicals

Connect Chemical

ESCO Company

Hebei Jianxin Chemical

Hodogaya Chemical

Kolorjet Chemicals

Nagaseand Co.

Sadhana Nitro Chem

Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

Spectrum

TMC Hallcrest

Yamada Chemical

Yamamoto Chemicals, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

