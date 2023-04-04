Brokers at Open House Join Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Lisa Christianson sits down with Bryan Beltrand of Transwestern
Is this special episode, Lisa sits down with a number of brokers during an Open House held at the Hempel Office Building.
BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Christianson sits down with a number of Twin Cities brokers during an Open House held at the Hempel Office Building located in the Crosstown Preserve of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.
With the rise of remote workers, they give their insight on what landlords and companies need to do to bring workers back to the office.
Find out which brokers, ranging from Gen Z to Boomers, like the flexibility of working from home, or prefer to stick to the office grind.
Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available here and wherever you get your podcasts.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lisa Christianson
Christianson and Company
+1 952-921-5844
email us here