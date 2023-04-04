Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,235 in the last 365 days.

Brokers at Open House Join Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Lisa Christianson sits down with Bryan Beltrand of Transwestern

Is this special episode, Lisa sits down with a number of brokers during an Open House held at the Hempel Office Building.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa Christianson sits down with a number of Twin Cities brokers during an Open House held at the Hempel Office Building located in the Crosstown Preserve of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

With the rise of remote workers, they give their insight on what landlords and companies need to do to bring workers back to the office.

Find out which brokers, ranging from Gen Z to Boomers, like the flexibility of working from home, or prefer to stick to the office grind.

Lisa Christianson’s companies help business owners and investors buy, sell and lease space. People and Places and How We Use Spaces is available here and wherever you get your podcasts.

Lisa Christianson
Christianson and Company
+1 952-921-5844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Brokers at Open House Join Lisa Christianson on her latest Podcast, People and Places and How We Use Spaces

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more