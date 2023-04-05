Brazilian Federal Road Police Rely on Dejero for Critical Connectivity During 2023 Presidential Inauguration
GateWay automatically combines different IP networks and carriers, providing extensive bandwidth to deliver uninterrupted connectivity between the Mobile Command Vehicle and the PRF network”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejero, an innovator in resilient connectivity for critical communications, recently supported the Brazil Federal Road Police (Polícia Rodoviária Federal or PRF) by providing reliable and secure internet connectivity for its public safety operations during the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasília on January 1st, 2023.
A Dejero GateWay M6E6 network aggregation device was installed inside the PRF’s Mobile Command Vehicle, ensuring uninterrupted wireless internet connectivity for effective situational awareness throughout the high-profile political event. The GateWay provided a reliable and secure connection to the internet and enabled the PRF to access important data, communicate with other agencies, and monitor the inauguration proceedings in real-time, relaying video back to the PRF’s command post without latency or interference.
Using Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology, the GateWay M6E6 simultaneously combined cellular connections from multiple providers to form a virtual ‘network of networks’ as a single service, delivering enhanced reliability, expanded coverage and greater bandwidth. Such robust connectivity is essential at an event like a presidential inauguration, where thousands of individuals are using the cellular networks.
“Dejero GateWay is proven to be a powerful means of communication for police departments covering large events,” said Anderson Silva, technical sales manager at Dejero. “When thousands of people gather together in a small vicinity, congestion of the cellular networks occurs with everybody using smartphones for calls or uploading content to social media”.
“However, as the GateWay automatically and simultaneously combines different IP networks and carriers, it provides extensive bandwidth and is able to consistently deliver uninterrupted connectivity over cellular between the Mobile Command Vehicle and the PRF network,” explains Ronaldo Bezerra Passos, former Information and Communication Technology Governance Coordinator with Polícia Rodoviária Federal.
The Dejero GateWay is a mobile connectivity solution that uses multiple cellular networks to create a high-speed and reliable internet connection. This equipment can be easily transported and set up in a matter of minutes, making it ideal for on-location events like the presidential inauguration.
By using the Dejero GateWay, the PRF was able to provide a seamless and efficient service to the public during the inauguration. It allowed PRF personnel to quickly and easily access important information, communicate with other agencies, and respond to any incidents that occurred during the event.
GateWay delivers reliable wireless connectivity for applications such as voice, video, and data communication while in nomadic or mobile environments, as well as adding wireless connectivity to fixed locations. VPN tunneling, AES-256 advanced encryption and dynamic routing of packets over multiple connections helped provide the PRF with the security they needed to keep the public safe during the presidential inauguration.
Dejero has helped numerous public safety agencies to rapidly deploy emergency connectivity in many situations, especially in areas where connectivity options may be limited. Powered by Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology, the company has made easy-to-deploy portable connectivity a reality, enabling mission-critical live video and real-time data from mobile command and control vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for situational awareness, allowing organizations to leverage the combined bandwidth potential of multiple networks for greater overall capacity and enhanced reliability.
