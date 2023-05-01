Dietze Group introduces new generation of hermetic M8 and M12 connectors for demanding applications

Hermetic M8 Connectors DG Line M12 Connectors Hermetic M12 Connectors

MAIENFELD, SWITZERLAND, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned Dietze Group is excited to unveil their latest innovation in the field of connectors: the hermetic M8 and M12 connectors. These advanced connectors promise absolute air and vacuum tightness, ensuring long-term reliability and performance in challenging environments.

Compelling features of the hermetic M8 and M12 connectors

Dietze Group's M8 and M12 connectors utilize glass-to-metal seals to provide a true hermetic seal. They are ideal for use in extreme conditions such as high vacuum, high pressures and temperatures, moisture, and corrosive environments. They are compatible with the common IEC 61076-2 standard and stand out for their pressure and temperature resistance.

Hermetic connectors prove to be the best choice for sensitive applications and challenging environmental conditions, as they are completely gas and water tight. They provide protection against the ingress of air and gases, moisture, pressure differences, and aggressive media, and are even suitable for use in hazardous environments (Ex-Zone/ATEX).

Diverse application areas and testing procedures

Hermetic connectors were originally developed for military applications and have since established themselves in industries such as aviation, sensor technology, industrial automation, and vacuum technology. The M8 and M12 connectors according to IEC 61076-2 have become an industry standard and are also available in hermetic versions.

To verify the tightness of these connectors, a helium test device is used. A connector is considered "hermetic" if it achieves a leak rate of less than 1e-7 to 1e-8 mbar*l/s. As a result, these connectors are absolutely airtight, waterproof, and comply with common IP protection classes (IP67, IP68, IP69K).

The hermetic M8 and M12 connectors from the Dietze Group offer an impressive solution for demanding applications that require absolute tightness and reliability. With their commitment to innovative technologies and tailor-made solutions, the Dietze Group demonstrates their dedication to providing their customers with the highest level of quality and service. Harness this innovative technology to protect your valuable devices and systems from harmful environmental influences - today and in the future.

More Information on the novel hermetic M8 and the M12-Connectors: https://www.dietzegroup.com/en/glass-to-metal-seals/m8-m12-connectors/

ABOUT the Dietze Group

The Dietze Group, based in Switzerland, is a leading company specializing in innovative electrical connection technologies. Under their slogan “We make connections”, they offer tailor-made solutions that cover the entire process from concept to series production. With their extensive experience and commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the Dietze Group is dedicated to meeting the requirements of demanding industries while driving forward-looking technologies in their portfolio. For more information on Dietze Group, please visit the website at www.dietzegroup.com.