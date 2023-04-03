Kentucky Governor Signs Medical Cannabis Program in to Law

On March 31, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed legislation to legalize medical marijuana in the Bluegrass state.
When the legislation takes effect, patients suffering from 21 conditions will be able to use medical cannabis. Some of the qualifying conditions include:
-Cancer
-Severe and Chronic Pain
-Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
-Fibromyalgia
-Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
-Glaucoma
While the smoking of cannabis and home cultivation will still be illegal under Kentucky law, the new program allows for:
-Access to raw cannabis for vaporization
-Patients to have a 30-day supply of cannabis in their residence and a 10-day supply on their person
-A 60-day patient registration period with initial in-person visit required
Those interested in learning more about the CannaTech industry that will soon be booming in Kentucky are encouraged to attend BusinessExpos.com’s OH-KY CannaTech Expo June 28-29, 2023 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
With dozens of educational seminar sessions led by industry experts and booths featuring key suppliers from all aspects of the market, this comprehensive event aims to be a one-stop shop for those interested in the ins and outs of the CannaTech industry.
Other logistics of the new Kentucky program that you could learn more about are:
-A 35 percent THC cap on flower marijuana products and 70 percent cap for concentrates. Edibles up to 10 milligrams per serving
-Exemption from sales and excise taxes
-The Cabinet for Health and Family Services will oversee the program
-License categories include three tiers of cultivators as well as producers, processors, safety compliance facilities and dispensaries.
-Local governments could opt out of allowing cannabis businesses to operate, but citizens could petition to have their municipalities opt back in
-The state Board of Physicians and State Board of Nursing would be responsible for certifying practitioners to recommend cannabis.
