Kentucky Governor Signs Medical Cannabis Program in to Law

CLIO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals congratulate Kentucky as they become the 38th state in the nation with a comprehensive medical cannabis program.On March 31, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed legislation to legalize medical marijuana in the Bluegrass state.When the legislation takes effect, patients suffering from 21 conditions will be able to use medical cannabis. Some of the qualifying conditions include:-Cancer-Severe and Chronic Pain-Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)-Fibromyalgia-Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)-GlaucomaWhile the smoking of cannabis and home cultivation will still be illegal under Kentucky law, the new program allows for:-Access to raw cannabis for vaporization-Patients to have a 30-day supply of cannabis in their residence and a 10-day supply on their person-A 60-day patient registration period with initial in-person visit requiredThose interested in learning more about the CannaTech industry that will soon be booming in Kentucky are encouraged to attend BusinessExpos.com’s OH-KY CannaTech Expo June 28-29, 2023 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.With dozens of educational seminar sessions led by industry experts and booths featuring key suppliers from all aspects of the market, this comprehensive event aims to be a one-stop shop for those interested in the ins and outs of the CannaTech industry.Other logistics of the new Kentucky program that you could learn more about are:-A 35 percent THC cap on flower marijuana products and 70 percent cap for concentrates. Edibles up to 10 milligrams per serving-Exemption from sales and excise taxes-The Cabinet for Health and Family Services will oversee the program-License categories include three tiers of cultivators as well as producers, processors, safety compliance facilities and dispensaries.-Local governments could opt out of allowing cannabis businesses to operate, but citizens could petition to have their municipalities opt back in-The state Board of Physicians and State Board of Nursing would be responsible for certifying practitioners to recommend cannabis.Expo participants looking for hotel accommodations are encouraged to reserve with the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza. For more information and to receive a special rate for expo attendees, visit https://businessexpos.com/2023-ohio-cannatech-expo/2023-ohio-cannatech-expo-hotel-accommodations/ To learn more about exhibiting at one of our events, visit https://businessexpos.com/exhibitor-information/ or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.Looking to attend one or more of our events? Consider the following dates:May 3-4, 2023 - Michigan CannaTech ExpoJuly 26-27, 2023 - Puerto Rico CannaTech ExpoOct. 26-27, 2023 - MO/KS CannaTech ExpoFor more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.About BusinessExpos.com:All aspects of business happen through BusinessExpos.com. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits Business Expos has to offer. Find products, services, and partnerships to help you grow your B2B enterprise at our expos.