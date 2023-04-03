CoachCare completes acquisition of RPM provider Alertive

CoachCare expands services in cardiology and nephrology; adds chronic care management services.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual health company, has acquired the assets of Alertive, a leading RPM company, for an undisclosed amount. Alertive’s clients in the cardiology and nephrology specialties add more than 2,000 patients to CoachCare. Further, Alertive’s expertise expands CoachCare’s chronic care management (CCM) offering.

“CoachCare continues to add specialties and services, such as CCM, to benefit more patients being treated across a number of primary and specialty conditions. Alertive is a well-established provider of RPM and CCM to cardiologists and nephrologists,” said Andrew Zengilowski, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoachCare. “This transaction, our second in the past two months, supports CoachCare’s objective to grow revenue rapidly both organically and via strategic acquisitions of exceptional businesses such as Alertive.”



About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New-York based remote patient monitoring and virtual health company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to provide a complete RPM support services. Its comprehensive suite of virtual tools, including remote patient monitoring, video conferencing, real-time messaging, screening, content sharing and connected devices, is the closest your patients can get to an in-person visit, all from the safety and comfort of their homes. More than 150,000 patients in 3,000 locations benefit from CoachCare's solution.