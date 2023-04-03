Congressional Black Caucus Institute Holds First Quarter Meeting in Los Angeles at Invitation of Mayor Karen Bass

Members of Congress, CBCI Board members, and government relations & policy professionals convened to discuss a wide range of issues affecting African Americans.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) held the first quarter meeting for its 21st Century Council in Los Angeles last weekend at the invitation of Mayor Karen Bass, a former CBC Chairwoman. CBCI’s 21st Century Council is comprised of government relations and policy professionals who are actively engaged in drafting policy recommendations for major issues affecting their industries and the nation. The meeting, which took place from March 30 to April 1, was also attended by CBCI Board members, and Members of Congress including CBC Chair Rep. Steven Horsford, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, Rep. Troy Carter, Rep. Gwen Moore, and Rep. Nikema Williams.

During the weekend, attendees discussed a wide range of issues affecting African Americans, including voting rights, criminal justice reform, and economic development. Attendees were briefed by executives from AppleTV+ on their diversity initiatives. On Saturday, they took a tour of three new Los Angeles projects: The Beehive is the nation's first OZ business campus; Hilda L. Solis Care First Village uses retrofitted shipping containers to provide 232-bed homeless housing units; and, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, recognized as one of the most innovative business incubators in the world by UBI, is a non-profit organization creating an inclusive green economy for the people of Los Angeles.

CBCI Executive Director Vanessa Griddine-Jones praised the weekend’s events as an important opportunity to address critical issues facing the African American community and learn more about the pressing issues of Los Angelenos.

"Our first quarter meeting in Los Angeles was a great success, and I want to thank Mayor Karen Bass for her gracious invitation to host us in her city," said Griddine-Jones. "We had productive and inspiring discussions about the challenges facing African Americans, and we heard from some truly impressive speakers who are making a real difference in our community. I am excited to take what we learned in Los Angeles and use it to advance our mission of demanding change for African Americans and building a more just and equitable society for all."

The weekend’s meetings concluded with a reception hosted by Mayor Karen Bass at her residence, Getty House.

