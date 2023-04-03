MARCH 31, 2023 - Nevada Division of Insurance provides guidance for Medicaid recipients as continuous enrollment comes to an end

Contact: Liz Martins, Public Information Officer

Nevada Division of Insurance provides guidance for Medicaid recipients as continuous enrollment comes to an end





How to renew your Medicaid coverage and available insurance options if you are no longer eligible

CARSON CITY, NV – The Public Health Emergency declared during the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end on March 31, 2023, which means current Medicaid enrollees will no longer be automatically renewed for benefits. Medicaid recipients will now need to have their eligibility redetermined to see if they still qualify for Medicaid coverage.

It is expected that nearly 200,000 Nevadans may not be renewed for Medicaid benefits during this process. Reasons may include increase in income, enrolling in employer-based health insurance or if the individual did not respond to the Medicaid redetermination packet.

While some members may be automatically renewed using existing information on file, others will need to respond to requests for information in the mail regarding their eligibility.

Starting April 1, 2023, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Support Services (DWSS) will begin sending out redetermination packets in an order prioritized by individuals’ Medicaid expiration dates. Individuals will have 60 days from loss of Medicaid coverage to reapply for benefits. For questions about your Medicaid expiration date or status visit www.medicaid.nv.gov or call (877) 638-3472.



Take these important steps to avoid any gaps in your medical coverage:

Update addresses online at

(also available in

), at a

or call (702) 486-1646.



– Letters about your Medicaid coverage will arrive in the mail beginning April 1 and will continue through the end of the year. This letter will also let you know if you need to complete a renewal form to determine if you still qualify for Medicaid.



- Fill out the form and return it to the return address in the letter as soon as possible. *NOTE: If you do not respond/take action to the renewal letter, you will lose your Medicaid benefits on your current Medicaid expiration date!

If you prefer to receive paperless notifications, you can sign up here:

(also available in

)

. Registration and a PIN is required. You can also download the

to receive broadcast messages, search for providers and view medical history. Instructions on how to download the app are available

in both English and Spanish.

4.

Nevadans who have lost their Medicaid benefits can shop for low-cost, affordable health coverage options on Nevada’s state-based health insurance marketplace,

. For individuals who are not renewed for Medicaid coverage due to over-income, accounts will automatically be transferred to NevadaHealthLink.com . Medicaid will contact individuals to advise them of the account transfer and Nevada Health Link representatives will do active outreach to those individuals to help them with next steps regarding their account. Those who have lost Medicaid coverage for reasons other than over-income may still be eligible for coverage through Nevada Health Link and are encouraged to apply for coverage at NevadaHealthLink.com . Nevada Health Link offers over 160 different Qualified Health Plan options across seven private insurance carriers and is the only place Nevadans can receive subsidized plans to help reduce the cost of monthly plans, some even as low as $0 per month.

“We want to make sure all Nevadans will continue to have access to the health coverage they need at a price they can afford,” Insurance Commissioner Scott Kipper said. “We strongly encourage individuals to take the necessary steps detailed above to keep their current medical benefits or shop for a new health plan to ensure they do not have any gaps in medical coverage for themselves or their family members. The Division is working together with our Medicaid and Nevada insurance marketplace partners to provide the necessary resources and information to best meet Nevadans’ health insurance needs.”

For questions about your Medicaid renewal, visit www.medicaid.nv.gov or call (877) 638-3472. For more information about Nevada Health Link, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call (800) 547-2927. The Nevada Health Link Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

