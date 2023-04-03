Acquisition of VertiDrive B.V. by BlastOne International

BlastOne is pleased to announce the acquisition of VertiDrive B.V. located in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

BlastOne, is a leading global provider of blasting and painting equipment and supplies, and has been acting as a sales partner for VertiDrive, for more than five years.

The acquisition of Vertidrive will enable BlastOne to improve support for customers and provide innovative solutions for automating their blasting and painting processes.

The addition of VertiDrive's robotics technology will enhance BlastOne's ability to serve a wide range of industries, including shipbuilding, ship refurbishment, chemical industries, heavy fabrication and infrastructure.

Blastone's industry leading experience and Vertidrive's superior technology are a natural fit and complement the Superior Performance customers have come to expect from

Blastone solutions.

"We are excited to welcome VertiDrive to the BlastOne family," said Matthew Rowland, CEO of BlastOne. "Their cutting-edge robotics technology is a perfect complement to our existing product line, and we believe it will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and serve our customers."

"We are thrilled to join forces with BlastOne and bring our robotics technology to a larger audience," said Stefan van Diessen, Managing Director of VertiDrive. "We believe this partnership will allow us to accelerate the development and deployment of our robots, and we are looking forward to working with the talented team at BlastOne."

About BlastOne

BlastOne is a global leader in the design and manufacture of blasting and painting equipment and supplies. With over 50 years of experience, BlastOne serves a wide range of industries, including marine, oil and gas, and industrial from its branch offices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and USA and now also starting from Europe.

About Vertidrive

VertiDrive is a robotics company specializing in the design and manufacture of advanced abrasive blasting robots. Their robots are used in a variety of industries to automate the blasting process, resulting in increased efficiency and productivity.

With the many years of experience BlastOne already has with VertiDrive robotic solutions as a solution, supply and support partner of VertiDrive, this new acquisition will strongly help VertiDrive to supply and support performance maximized automated blasting setups around the globe, through the existing and future BlastOne branches.

