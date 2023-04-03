E-Power Resources Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - E-Power Resources Inc. EPR ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces corrections to the seventh paragraph of the press release disseminated on April 1, 2023.

In such press release, the seventh paragraph read:

"The Company paid finders' fee to two different entities, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., which respectively received a cash commission of $16,100 and $44,101.12. In addition, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received 35,000 broker warrants and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. received 95,872 warrants, with each warrant entitling its holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 and expiring on March 31, 2025."

The cash commission amount and the number of broker warrants paid to Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. are corrected to read as follows:

""The Company paid finders' fee to two different entities, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., which respectively received a cash commission of $16,100 and $28,001.12. In addition, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received 35,000 broker warrants and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. received 60,872 warrants, with each warrant entitling its holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 and expiring on March 31, 2025."

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

