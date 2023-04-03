3M Health Care introduces new 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution, an optimized skin prep product for presurgical applications

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M Health Care today announced the introduction of its new FDA-approved 3M™ SoluPrep™ S Sterile Antiseptic Solution chlorhexidine gluconate (2% w/v) and isopropyl alcohol (70% v/v) Patient Preoperative Skin Preparation. The product has been shown to provide fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity (in vitro, clinical significance unknown) and persistence in healthy human volunteers for at least 96-hours post-prep.

"3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution delivers the efficacy health care providers can depend on, with the same active ingredients as the leading competitor plus added benefits to help protect patients," said Dr. Ronald Silverman, 3M Health Care senior vice president of clinical affairs and chief medical officer. "It's ideal for O.R. nurses, surgeons, and infection preventionists who want to prepare patient skin prior to surgery safely, easily and with confidence to reduce bacteria on the skin that can potentially cause skin infection."

3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution's optimized features and functionalities include:

Brite Green tint, which can be seen on a variety of skin tones, to help users ensure the surgical prep area is covered completely. 1

Designed with work ﬂow eﬃciency and convenience in mind, the applicator provides greater coverage area compared to the leading CHG/IPA surgical prep product with the same size applicator. 1

Applicator activation is easy and quick, and the foam sponge controls the ﬂow of solution during application to minimize drip. 1

Contains an ingredient that can improve incise drape adherence.2

A limited commercial release of 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution will begin in the U.S. on April 3, 2023. The product's full commercial launch will take place in 2024.

For more information on 3M SoluPrep S Sterile Antiseptic Solution, visit www.3M.com/SoluPrepS.

The 3M Medical Solutions Division skin and wound care portfolio includes a comprehensive range of integrated surgical and skin care solutions -- advanced and acute wound care dressings and products, medical tapes, sterilization products, patient prep and warming products, advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications, etc. – across the care continuum, from products that protect and maintain the integrity of skin to a full portfolio of advanced surgical wound care solutions.

