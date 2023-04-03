JIUYEE Announces the Launch of Its Revolutionary New Product - a Hearing Aid like Never Before

The Next Generation of Hearing Aids Is Here

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - JIUYEE, an up-and-coming leading manufacturer of hearing aids, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product - a revolutionary new hearing aid JIUYEE Real Pro Bluetooth Intelligent Hearing Aids that aims to change the way people with hearing loss live their lives. The new hearing aid boasts advanced features that set it apart from traditional hearing aids on the market. With its cutting-edge technology, users can experience clear and natural sound quality, while its sleek and comfortable design allows for seamless integration into daily life.

JIUYEE



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8199/161045_a6ba9cc794a96a5b_001full.jpg

In the WHO (World Health Organization) report for 2021, one in ﬁve people worldwide is currently hearing impaired. Hearing impairment is a very common health problem.

"I often ﬁnd that many middle-aged and elderly people around me are unable to communicate with people normally due to hearing loss. This has made many seniors become lonely, more closed off, and it results in low self-esteem." The founder, Channing Zhang, said in an interview that it was scenes like this that touched him and planted a seed in his heart.

The goal of JIUYEE is to bring the hearing impaired "affordable, good quality, noble and inexpensive" products through technological breakthroughs, so that more disadvantaged groups in need can enjoy the beneﬁts brought by technological development.

Supporting this sentiment is JIUYEE's solid technical strength. The core R&D team has over 20 years of experience in voice and audio signal processing technology, hearing aid, Bluetooth, acoustics and other technical ﬁelds. The person in charge of product development is a renowned scholar and industry professional who has worked for a well-known cochlear implant company and won many technical awards and invention patents. The team members in marketing and supply chain also have more than 15 years of experience in the electronics industry and are especially dedicated to the ﬁeld of acoustics. There are many innovations in the audio product market, which have come from this team.

"Our goal is to provide high-quality hearing solutions via technological breakthroughs that improve the lives of those with hearing loss at an affordable price, and we believe that this new product truly delivers on that promise," Channing Zhang said.

About the Product & Features

The number of WDRC channels in a digital hearing aid is directly related to the hearing effect of the product. Through technological innovations in chips and algorithms, JIUYEE has been able to control power consumption to achieve more than 64 channels of WDRC, which is 2-4 times more than the current mainstream digital hearing aids. This means greater accuracy in sound compensation and better ampliﬁcation.

The AI chip of JIUYEE hearing aids is used to achieve intelligent self-adaptation to the environment. People with hearing loss do not require the same performance from their hearing aids in different environments. For example, a quiet room does not require high volume, while a noisy market requires enhanced human voices and suppressed ambient sounds. JIUYEE hearing aids can intelligently identify the user's environment and automatically switch among modes.

The Bluetooth chip combined with the hearing aid algorithm allows JIUYEE hearing aids to compensate for hearing even during Bluetooth use. Traditional hearing aids are not well suited to the wearer's daily needs such as answering phone calls or listening to music. JIUYEE hearing aids solve this pain point by achieving a seamless connection between Bluetooth and hearing aid gain, supporting phone calls and a range of smartphone apps including Whatsapp and Youtube. Monaural hearing aids with similar features in this dimension are generally priced at several thousand dollars or more.

JIUYEE has developed a smart app that can test the user's hearing while wearing a hearing aid and give a suggested reference test result, which can be programmed directly to the hearing aid if the user wishes so that the hearing aid can provide appropriate hearing compensation according to the user's needs. If the user has his or her own hospital diagnostic audiometric results, they can also be entered directly. In this way, the user saves time, cuts costs, and can conveniently complete the hearing aid ﬁtting at home.

As longevity is important, the device boasts a long battery life of up to 70 hours with type-C charging, making it convenient for users to use throughout the day without having to worry about when and where the next recharge will be. Overall, this new hearing aid is an excellent solution for people with hearing impairments, providing improved sound quality, ease of use, and versatility.

Availability

The JIUYEE RIC hearing aid was officially launched in April 2023. JIUYEE hearing aids will be sold online and ofﬂine through multiple channels.

About JIUYEE

A disruptor in the hearing aid market, the corporate mission of JIUYEE Hearing Aids is to make products that beneﬁt and improve the health of its consumers. To make hearing aid products that are "effective, easy to use, stylish designed, and affordable" for the public, so that all hearing-impaired people can hear crystal clear, high ﬁdelity, effortlessly, and be able to enjoy life more is the mission of JIUYEE Medical Technology and the dream of its founding team. JIUYEE is a startup with immense potential, providing innovative solutions to those with hearing loss. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, JIUYEE is dedicated to improving the lives of those with hearing loss.

Media Contact

Web: http://www.jiuyee.net/

Social Media: https:/www.facebook.com/groups/494784769233241

For press inquiries, please contact: crowdfunding@jiuyee.cn

Name: PR Specialist

Email: crowdfunding@jiuyee.cn

City: New York City, NY

Country: USA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161045