One of The Most Inspiring Poetry Collections In 2023 is The Journey We Take by Carter Colton

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Author Carter Colton continues to uplift readers with his inspiring poetry collection, The Journey We Take. Originally written as journal entries, these poems represent a transformative experience that distills a young man's real-life observations through the beauty of the creative lens.

Book cover of The Journey We Take

The Journey We Take chronicles the lessons the author has learned while striving to be aware of how others share great blessings in even the most mundane times. Each poem shines a light on both the good and the bad, documenting the frivolities and tragedies of what it means to be human.

The poems in The Journey We Take are divided into five key topics that follow how Colton learned to be present, grow with intention, and become a better person. Audiences move from one category to the next, exploring the mind, the soul, self-discovery, the eyes, and the heart along the way.

Unlike other poetry collections that lack cohesion, The Journey We Take is a tapestry that connects each work to the next, weaving details into a larger thematic experience. For example, "Locked In From a Bedroom Window," one of the poems from within the book, describes Colton's thoughts on living with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2b, a condition that has demanded a mental metamorphosis as well as a physical one. This poem shines in the book's center chapter, "Self-Discovery," to illustrate the necessary convergence of mental and physical healing and change as we all try to walk the journey of life.

Colton hopes that his writing will help others find hope in dark times. As someone who has personally struggled with mental illness, Colton wrote The Journey We Take as a witness that even the loneliest moments of mental illness can yield to acceptance and, ultimately, peace.

The Journey We Take is available for purchase on Amazon.com, Writer's Republic and Barnes & Noble.

Carter Colton attends Brigham Young University as a physics major. He loves all things games, whether on a screen, a board, or outdoors. He is passionate about learning and writing. In 2019, Colton was diagnosed with a neuromuscular disorder that changed his life. However, he remains hopeful and writes about life as it is: raw, at times joyous, and at times difficult. Visit him online at www.startlightgathering.com.

