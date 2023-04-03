Aware March Madness Collaboration Study Finds Office Picks on Par with Vegas Odds

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,172 in the last 365 days.
Employee Collective Proves Highly Accurate Based on Collaboration Data
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware, a leader in collaboration intelligence, has analyzed over 400 million anonymized employee conversations in online collaboration environments between February 1 and March 31 to provide insights on the NCAA March Madness tournament. The study is part of ongoing research to evaluate conversational data for broader insights into employee sentiment and the crossover between organizational intelligence and business impact.
The Aware Data Science team analyzed employee sentiment surrounding each NCAA team, comparing it against Vegas bookmaker odds to determine if there was a correlation. The research was conducted using the Aware collaboration intelligence platform and proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) models which identify, analyze and deliver contextual intelligence sourced directly from the authentic voice of the employee in real time collaboration environments including Slack and Teams.
Key findings include:
"The data surprised us with unexpectedly high correlations between workplace sentiments and the actual outcomes of the NCAA tournament," said Jason Morgan, PhD, and Head of Data Science at Aware. "When compared against the Vegas odds and other predictors, our models found a high degree of accuracy coming from the collective voice of the employee across collaboration channels where people where highly engaged, talking, sharing, and emoting about their March Madness predictions."
"Look at the information gleaned from the employee voice on March Madness and imagine applying the same degree of accuracy to understanding business-critical insights," said Jeff Schumann, CEO and founder of Aware. "Collaboration channels are a trove of highly accurate organizational intelligence if businesses can leverage the data, listen, analyze, and apply their workplace intelligence to inform their operations. But too often companies can't get their ear to the ground and are fixated on generating content, rather than listening."
About Aware
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Aware is a global leader in contextual intelligence that identifies and reduces risk, maintains compliance, and uncovers new business insights from conversations at scale. Consolidate, enrich, search, and manage data across tools like Slack, WorkJam, Teams and Zoom for immediate visibility across the organization. Aware's comprehensive platform empowers executives with organizational insights, while also helping legal, compliance, information security, and IT professionals to address the modern challenges of enterprise collaboration: archiving, monitoring, DLP, eDiscovery, retention and legal holds. Aware is a strategic platform integration partner to Microsoft, Slack, and Workplace from Meta. AstraZeneca, Memorial Health System, Sun Life Financial, BT Group, Farmers Insurance and Mercado Libre are among the global business leaders that trust Aware for contextual intelligence. Aware is consistently recognized by Gartner analysts as a market leading vendor, distinguished in 2022 reports: Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving; Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions; Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions; Vendor Identification for Data Loss Prevention Toolkit. Learn more at www.awarehq.com.
